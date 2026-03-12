LPG Crisis: Induction Cooktops Out Of Stock! X Users Say Prices Soar As Demand Heats Up

Amid reports emerging about an LPG and CNG crunch in different parts of the country, people are rushing to electronic stores to buy induction cooktops that run on electricity.

Several netizens have taken to social media platforms, sharing videos and photos showing people heading to electronic stores in Chennai and Bengaluru to purchase induction cooktops.

All of Chennai's 60+ Sathya showrooms have sold out electric induction stove and electrical cooker. 120 induction stove sales in T.Nagar Satya showroom in the last 3 days. Panic has gripped to an extent that customers even bought the display piece at the showroom with scratches… pic.twitter.com/KLNARJLNRR — Anagha Kesav (@anaghakesav) March 12, 2026

Real shortage of panic buying ?

Induction cooktops either sold out or running out on most E-commerce websites. pic.twitter.com/Z8icbX36AZ — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 12, 2026

Visuals from billing counter at Girias appliance store in Bengaluru, it's filled with customers buying only induction stoves. These customers managed to get their hands on the last available pieces in the shop, new stock could take a week. https://t.co/wZTe1cpGXo pic.twitter.com/cx6EquAAhs — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) March 12, 2026

The development comes days after hotel associations in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai stated that services had been affected due to a shortage of LPG in these cities. Several restaurants in different cities were also seen shifting to induction cooktops or firewood due to the shortage.

#WATCH | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Inductions are being used at Sagar Gaire Fast Food, instead of the traditional cooking methods, amid the reports of a commercial LPG cylinder shortage. pic.twitter.com/X3UoCZAWNo — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged of restaurants allegedly overcharging customers due to the unavailability of LPG.

Restaurants in parts of India have begun adding temporary “LPG surcharge” fees to customer bills as a tightening supply of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) forces operators to pass on rising fuel costs. pic.twitter.com/VLk9iOZk2F — ChristinMathewPhilip (@ChristinMP_) March 12, 2026

Meanwhile, reports have also pointed to an increase in demand for induction cooktops across India. According to checks conducted by NDTV on major online shopping platforms, the availability of several induction cooktop models has declined.

NDTV reported that searches on platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Blinkit showed a drop in the number of induction cooktops available for purchase. On Blinkit, most of the listed induction cooktop models were shown as out of stock.

On Amazon, only a limited number of brands, including Kent and Usha, were available, while many other brands were not listed as available. On Flipkart, induction cooktops from Kent were mostly available, while several other models were marked as out of stock.

According to a report by PTI, electronics retail chain Croma, which is part of the Tata Group, has seen a sharp increase in demand for induction cooktops. Shibashish Roy, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Infiniti Retail Ltd, said, "At Croma, we have noticed a sharp increase in demand for induction cooktops over the past few days.

Meanwhile, an X user claimed, “A Chennai-based brand is airlifting 10,000 induction stoves from China and has placed an order for 1 lakh units, anticipating huge demand from its dealer network.”

Another X user wrote, “My Chinese parts suppliers are asking me, ‘Boss, are Indians cooking on induction tops or eating them?' All confused with the sudden huge jump in orders and inquiries.”

Another user wrote, “I know one manufacturer in Noida. He told us that there is a sudden surge in orders and regular pressure to supply.”

“Induction cooktop! No availability. LPG shortage is really impacting many,” said another user. Meanwhile, another user wrote, “Induction cooktops are suddenly getting expensive. The same model that earlier sold for around ₹1,350 is now priced at ₹1,699. Looks like demand is heating up.”

“Induction stove is the new gold!” another user remarked.

