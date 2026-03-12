Disclosure Day Official Trailer Releases | Steven Spielberg Back With Epic Sci-Fi

The trailer for Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day released on Thursday. The movie features Josh O'Connor, Emily Blunt and Eve Hewson, along with other members.

Disclosure Day focuses on a global psychological and social disorder that occurs after the confirmation of a non-human intelligence presence. The movie largely focuses on a 'conspiracy theory' instead of the traditional alien invasion. After being announced in 2024, Disclosure Day, along with other movies, was featured during Super Bowl 2026. The movie is set to be a summer release with a release date of June 12.

On March 12, Universal Pictures officially released a full-length trailer of Disclosure Day. The trailer features Josh O'Connor, Eve Hewson, and Emily Blunt, who are trapped in a global fear following the 'disclosure 'of 'Non-Human Intelligence.' The trailer gives a depth into the tense environment with terrifying scenes of how non-human intelligence proves that the billions of people on Earth are 'not alone.'

ALSO READ: 'Project Hail Mary' Gets Rave Reviews On Rotten Tomatoes — Check India Release Date

Watch The Trailer Here

Emily Blunt, while giving a weather report, is seen being 'possessed' and making clicking sounds for communication. While the truth is out, the government tries to suppress it. But determined to let the people know about the truth, Josh O'Connor meets Emily Blunt to tackle the situation.

The end of the trailer shows a huge spaceship-like craft emerging from the clouds, proving the world is no longer alone.

Disclosure Day Cast

The main leads of the film are reportedly Josh O'Connor and Emily Blunt. Steven Spielberg brought together a surprising 'Wrestling Connection' to the film, featuring Chavo Guerrero Jr., Lance Archer, and Brian Cage. Other cast members include Eve Hewson, Colin Firth, and Wyatt Russell.

With the trailer already out, fans have welcomed it with excitement as here's what a fan commented, "This 2nd trailer is great and has officially vaulted 'Disclosure Day' into my top 5 most anticipated movies for the remainder of 2026: 1) Avengers Doomsday 2) Dune: Part Three 3) Spider-Man Brand New Day 4) Project Hail Mary 5) Disclosure Day."

Another fan shared, "It would be neat to see some representation of modern-day researchers like Dr. Hynek and Jacques Vallee in this film, as we saw in Close Encounters!???? The truth is out there, and I want to believe. ????"

ALSO READ: Is Oscars 2026 Under High Alert? FBI Warns Of Potential Iran Drone Attack

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.