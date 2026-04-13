LIK: Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Sees Drop In Earnings, Mints This Amount

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), the futuristic sci-fi rom-com, directed by Vignesh Shivan and starring Pradeep Ranganathan as the main lead, has successfully entered its first Monday. Released on April 10, 2026, the film has seen a weekday dip in its figures.

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) - Box Office Collection Day 4

The film's first Monday saw a significant dip in the numbers compared to the opening figures collected. With day 4 at the box office, Love Insurance Kompany has currently collected Rs 2.01 crore net. There are 3,665 shows running as of now, with an average occupancy reported as 19.0%.

The total net collections so far have been reported as Rs 24.71 crore. Sacnilk also reports the total gross collections till day 4 as Rs 28.66 crore.

The film's opening weekend showed a positive response. The first Saturday reported Rs 7.95 crore across 3,316 shows. The first Sunday collected Rs 7.70 crore across 4,149 shows. This brings the total opening weekend collection to about Rs 15.65 crore.

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Language-Wise Breakdown

Tamil being the main driving force, it has contributed Rs 1.56 crore across 2,371 shows with an average occupancy of 19.0%. Meanwhile, the Telugu language has garnered Rs 0.45 crore across 1,294 shows that reported an average occupancy of 19.0%.

Occupancy In Major Regions

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) in the Tamil language has seen its majority of occupancy in Chennai with 433 shows. It is followed by Bengaluru with 289 shows and Coimbatore with 174 shows.

Meanwhile, in the Telugu language, Hyderabad tops the chart with 238 shows and Vizag-Visakhapatnam with 70 shows.

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The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore. However, while the weekday dips are expected, LIK needs a steady weekly collection to break even.

Love Insurance Kompany

Set in a tech-dominated future, Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) explores a world where human connection is governed by an AI application named LIK. Directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Seven Screen Studio alongside Rowdy Pictures, this futuristic drama stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty, and S.J. Suryah. The story centers on a ground-breaking app created by Suryah's character, highlighting the deep-seated dependence of humans on technology in terms of love or modern romance.

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