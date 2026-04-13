Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees Drop In Earnings

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is still running in theatres and has earned around Rs 1.93 crore from 6,017 shows on Day 26. With this, the total India net collection has reached Rs 1,085.60 crore, while the gross collection stands at about Rs 1,299.76 crore according to Sacnilk reports.

The occupancy on Day 26 remained low at around 11%. Morning shows had about 10% occupancy, while afternoon shows saw a slight increase to around 14%. This drop is expected as weekdays usually see fewer audiences compared to weekends.

Among cities, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 36.5%, though with fewer shows. Bengaluru and Jaipur followed with around 14.5%, while Lucknow saw close to 13%. On the lower side, Surat had just 4.5%, Ahmedabad around 6.5%, and Kolkata about 7%.

The film had a strong start at the box office. It opened with Rs 43 crore on Day 0 and jumped to Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. The highest collection came on Day 4 (Sunday) with Rs 114.85 crore.

The first week ended with a huge Rs 674.17 crore. In Week 2, the film collected Rs 263.65 crore, and in Week 3, it earned Rs 110.60 crore as numbers began to slow down.

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In the last few days, collections have followed a typical trend. Day 23 earned Rs 7 crore, Day 24 saw a rise to Rs 13.50 crore, and Day 25 collected Rs 14.75 crore due to the weekend. However, Day 26 has dropped again as the weekday effect kicked in.

Despite the slowdown, the film continues to hold well in its fourth week, which is a strong sign for any big-budget release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt. It is a spy-action film based on an undercover agent dealing with dangerous missions linked to the 26/11 attacks.

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Dhurandhar 2 has created history by becoming the fastest Hindi release to cross ₹1,000 crore net in just 24 days, surpassing major hits like Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, and Chhava.

Week 1 Collection: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2 Collection: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3 Collection: Rs 110.60 crore

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