Sugar-free mithai can be a better choice if it contains fewer carbohydrates than the regular version for the same portion. But the label alone tells you little about how the sweet might affect your blood glucose. A piece of sugar-free kaju katli, for example, can still be calorie-dense because of the cashews and the fat they contain.

“Sugar-free does not mean calorie-free, carbohydrate-free, or even diabetes-friendly,” said Dr Rajiv Kovil, a diabetes and obesity specialist at Zandra Healthcare.

Check Total Carbohydrates

When comparing packaged mithai, look at the total carbohydrates and calories for the same serving size. If the packs list different serving sizes, compare the figures per 100 grams where available, then check how much you plan to eat. Total carbohydrate includes sugars and starches, so it gives you more information than the sugar figure alone. ispad.org

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Dr Sneha Kothari, consultant endocrinologist at Gleneagles Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, said ingredients such as flour, khoya, condensed milk and dried fruit can add carbohydrates, depending on the recipe. Ghee and other fats can add calories, which also matter for people managing their weight.

Find Out Which Sweetener Is Used

The ingredient list can tell you whether the mithai contains stevia, sucralose or a sugar alcohol such as maltitol. Kovil said maltitol can still raise blood glucose. Eating large amounts of some sugar alcohols can also cause bloating or diarrhoea. Diabetes Teaching Center

Decide How Much To Eat Before Taking Second Piece

Portion size matters whichever mithai you choose. During Diwali or other celebrations, check what the pack counts as one serving. If the nutrition figures are for one piece and you eat two, you'll get twice the carbohydrates and calories listed for that serving.

Kothari advises people with diabetes to continue taking their medication as prescribed and to follow their usual blood glucose monitoring plan. Keeping track of the sweet and the portion can help you see how it fits into your eating plan.

If you're choosing between two versions of the same mithai, compare the carbohydrates and calories in the portion you'd actually eat. That comparison gives you a better basis for deciding whether the sugar-free version is worth choosing.

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