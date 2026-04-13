Indian Celebrities We Bid Farewell To In 2026: Legacies That Live On

The year 2026 has quietly unfolded into one of deep loss for Indian cinema and music. Legendary voices have fallen silent, and beloved actors and filmmakers have taken their final bow. Here are the icons whose absence have left a lasting void:

1. Asha Bhosle (92)

The most recent and deeply felt loss is that of Asha Bhosle, who passed away on April 12 in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure. A legendary playback singer, she defined Bollywood for over eight decades, lending her voice to thousands of songs across genres—from classical to cabaret—building a legacy that remains timeless.

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2. Rahul Arunoday Banerjee (43)

The Bengali actor tragically died on March 29 during a drowning incident while on a shoot. Known for Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, he was a prominent face in Bengali cinema with a strong fan following.

3. E. A. Rajendran (71)

A respected Malayalam actor and theatre artist, he passed away on March 26. He was widely recognised for his performances in films like Narasimham, as well as his long-standing contribution to stage and screen.

4. Madhu Malhotra (71)

The veteran actress, known for her work in '80s and '90s Bollywood films like Karz and Satte Pe Satta, passed away on March 13 after a long career in supporting roles.

5. Thakkali Srinivasan (72)

A multi-talented figure in Tamil cinema, he passed away on March 10 after a prolonged illness. He contributed as a filmmaker, composer, and actor in several projects.

6. Tamal Roy Chowdhury (80)

The veteran Bengali-Hindi actor died of cardiac arrest on March 9. He had a rich career spanning theatre, television, and films like Chander Pahar and The Namesake.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle Funeral: Singer To Be Cremated Today With State Honours In Mumbai — Details Inside

7. Mahendra Bohra (79)

A noted producer, he passed away on March 4. He backed films like Tejaa and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, leaving behind a long-standing contribution to Hindi cinema.

8. Vijay Crishna (81)

A known face in Hindi theatre and cinema, he passed away on March 3. He appeared in films such as Devdas and PK, leaving behind a legacy of memorable supporting roles.

9. Joe Simon (80)

The veteran Kannada filmmaker died of a heart attack on February 13. He was known for directing films like Simha Jodi and Sahasa Simha.

10. Anand Sagar (84)

The producer-director passed away on February 13 due to age-related issues. He was a member of the Sagar family and had contributed significantly to Indian television and films.

11. Sunil Thapa (68)

A prominent actor in Nepali and Hindi cinema, he died on February 6 of a heart attack. He was best known for his iconic role in Chino.

12. S. P. Venkatesh (70)

The veteran composer passed away on February 3 due to cardiac arrest. He had created nearly 500 songs and worked across Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi cinema.

13. M. M. Baig (70)

The filmmaker and writer was found dead at his Mumbai residence on February 19. He had worked across films as a writer, director, and actor.

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14. Praveena Deshpande (60)

The Marathi and Hindi actress died on February 17, after battling cancer. She was known for films like Ek Villain and Aligarh, and had also essayed popular television roles.

15. Raghunatha Reddy (82)

A seasoned Telugu actor, he passed away on January 31 following a heart attack. He is remembered for his performances in films like Rowdy Durbar and Pelli Pandiri.

16. Prashant Tamang (43)

Among the earliest losses of the year, the Indian Idol 3 winner died on January 11, due to a cardiac arrest in his sleep. His journey from a police officer to a celebrated singer made him widely admired.

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