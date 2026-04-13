Asha Bhosle Funeral: Singer To Be Cremated Today With State Honours In Mumbai — Details Inside

The last rites of legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be performed at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Monday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. with state honours. Asha Bhosle died on Sunday due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 92. Later, her mortal remains were brought to her residence Casa Grande in Lower Parel.

Earlier Bhosle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening due to chest infection and exhaustion, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle said.

Her son Anand Bhosle told reporters, "People can pay their last respects to her at 11 a.m. tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm today at Shivaji Park."

Asha sang for more than eight decades, recording an 12,000 songs. Her first song was in 1943 at the age of 10 for the Marathi film Majha Bal. Among Asha's most popular songs are "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar", "In Ankhon Ki Masti", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai:, "Piya Tu Ab to Aaja", "Duniya Mein Logon Ko", and "Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main", among others.

She was the voice for many leading ladies, from Meena Kumari, Madhubala, Zeenat Aman to Kajol, Urmila Matondkar and also South actors like Padmini and Vyjayanthimala. In 2023, she performed at a special concert, ASHA@90: Live in concert', in Dubai to celebrate her 90th birthday.

ALSO READ: Asha Bhosle: Playful, Plaintive Or Pop, India's Voice For Every Mood Falls Silent

Asha Bhosle's Life

Born on September 8, 1933 in Sangli (Maharashtra), she was initiated into music by her father Dinanath Mangeshkar. Of the four sisters, Lata, Usha and Asha were playback singers while Meena is a music composer. As is their brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Asha was also a successful entrepreneur and ran the popular restaurant "Asha" in Dubai and the UK, won multiple awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke, Padma Vibhushan, National Awards and other music honours.

Asha, who got married to Ganpatrao Bhosle in 1949 when she was 16 and later in life married collaborator and composer R D Burman, is survived by her son Anand and her grandchildren.

ALSO READ: 'Every Indian Is Heartbroken': Tributes Pour In As Nation Mourns Asha Bhosle's Death

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