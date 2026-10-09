Four Ancient Lord Shiva Temples In Prayagraj To Get Makeover To Boost Religious Tourism

Prayagraj tourism is set to get a fresh boost as the Uttar Pradesh government is developing and beautifying four ancient Shiva temples in the district at a combined cost of Rs 5.74 crore, according to reports. The move will strengthen religious tourism in Prayagraj and draw attention to spiritual sites beyond the Sangam and other prominent pilgrimage sites.

The four temples covered under the tourism development plan are Patharbandhi Mahadevalaya in Jasra, the ancient Bholegiri Temple, Bolan Mahadev Temple and the ancient Shivala Temple in Ghinpur.

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Patharbandhi Mahadevalaya has received the highest allocation of Rs 1.94 crore, followed by Rs 1.87 crore for the Bholegiri Temple. The government has earmarked Rs 97.61 lakh for Bolan Mahadev Temple and Rs 94.39 lakh for development work at the ancient Shivala Temple in Ghinpur.

According to reports, the project will focus on improving basic visitor infrastructure while retaining the religious and historic character of the temple complexes. Planned facilities include multipurpose halls, pilgrim shelters, enhanced entrances and corridors designed to make the sites more convenient for devotees and tourists.

Resting spaces, seating arrangements, improved pathways and better access within the temple premises are also part of the redevelopment effort.

Meanwhile, beautification works at the temples will include decorative lighting, landscaping and improvements to existing structures. Certain sites will also receive architectural enhancements, including sandstone and mural work, to improve the visitor experience.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that Prayagraj's spiritual identity extends well beyond the Sangam, with several ancient temples forming an important part of the district's cultural and religious heritage.

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The state government is also looking to bring these lesser-known Shiva temples into Prayagraj's wider tourism circuit, giving visitors more reasons to explore the city beyond its best-known attractions.

The Rs 5.74 crore initiative would support the state's broader push to promote religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh by improving infrastructure at historic pilgrimage sites and increasing their visibility among domestic travellers.

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