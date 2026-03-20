Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Releases Today: When, Where To Watch In India?

Cillian Murphy is officially back as the iconic Tommy Shelby in the new movie, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. For the fans who have been following the Shelby family since 2013, the movie marks a 'final chapter' in the crime story.

The movie initially premiered in Birmingham on March 2, following a limited theatrical release on March 6. With the huge popularity of the series, the movie is a continuation that aims to give the Shelby saga a grand conclusion. For many fans, it is the ultimate farewell to one of the best anti-hero series.

Cast

Cillian Murphy is back as the legendary Thomas Shelby. Sophie Rundle returns as Ada Shelby, while Barry Keoghan joins as Erasmus Duke Shelby. Rebecca Ferguson joins in as a new character, 'Kaulo,' and Tim Roth as John Beckett is the antagonist of the movie. Jay Lycurgo is also introduced in the movie as Elijah. Some other returning cast members include Stephen Graham as Hayden Stagg and Ned Dennehy as Charlie Strong.

The movie is directed by Tom Harper, who previously directed episodes in the Peaky Blinders television series. It is written by Steven Knight, the creator and writer of the Peaky Blinders television series.

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Plot

The story starts in the 1940s during World War II. An older Tommy Shelby lives a quiet, lonely life away from the city. He tried to leave his violent history behind, but his peace was cut short. Things take a quick turn when his son, Duke Shelby, takes control of the family business with a dangerous style. This forces Tommy to meet his past version as he gets back in action.

At the same time, there are new threats with old rivals back for revenge. This forces Thomas Shelby to get back to Birmingham to preserve his family's legacy and face his past for the final time.

When, Where To Watch In India?

After hitting the theatres on March 6, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is now set to release on Netflix. The movie will start streaming exclusively on Netflix from March 20.

Like Netflix's other releases, the movie will be released globally at 12 AM Pacific Standard Time. Indian viewers can start streaming the movie from 12:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday. For the Indian audience, the movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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