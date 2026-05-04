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'Will Be More Popular Than Dhoni': Prashant Kishor's Old Prophecy Of TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu Goes Viral

Prashant Kishor has consistently supported Vijay's political potential, stating that "no one will be able to stop him".

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'Will Be More Popular Than Dhoni': Prashant Kishor's Old Prophecy Of TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu Goes Viral
File image of actor-politician Vijay
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

As Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in 111 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, a year-old prediction by political strategist and founder of Jan Suraaj Party, Prashant Kishor, is going viral on social media.

Kishor had claimed that the only Biharite who was more well-liked in Tamil Nadu at the time was Mahendra Singh Dhoni, whom he would surpass after the assembly election results are out in Tamil Nadu.

"Next year, when I contribute and help you (TVK) win, then I will be taking over Dhoni in popularity," said Kishor while addressing a gathering of TVK supporters during the party's first anniversary.

That particular video address is now going viral as Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, rushes toward a landslide victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with TVK getting close to the halfway majority mark of 118 seats.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results: MGR 2.0? Three Reasons Behind Vijay-Led TVK's Blockbuster Electoral Debut

In the video, which was shot on TVK's inaugural foundation day in 2025, Kishor foresees Vijay's ascent and presents it as a personal "battle" against Dhoni's popularity in the state. Since leaving active political consulting, Kishor has consistently supported Vijay's political potential, stating that "no one will be able to stop him" provided he remains consistent.

Chief Minister MK Stalin's loss in his bastion, the Kolathur constituency, to TVK candidate VS Babu, has caused a huge shock to DMK.

Contrary to traditional political trends, TVK has secured around 111 seats in its first election.

TVK has seized a large number of young voters, undermining the AIADMK's primary support base and stealing a sizable portion from the DMK. The reigning DMK and the AIADMK, two main Dravidian parties, have lost a major vote share.

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