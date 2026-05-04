FY26 Direct Tax Collections Miss Revised Target, Show Modest Growth

India's direct tax collections for fiscal 2026 recorded a moderate year-on-year increase but missed the government's revised estimates, highlighting a mixed fiscal performance amid evolving economic conditions.

According to provisional data, net direct tax collections grew 5.1% year-on-year to Rs 23.4 lakh crore in fiscal 2026. However, this fell short of the Revised Estimate (RE) of Rs 24.21 lakh crore by approximately Rs 81,000 crore, highlighting weaker-than-anticipated buoyancy in tax revenues.

The revised estimate itself had been scaled down from the Budget target of Rs 25.20 lakh crore, underscoring that collections not only missed the original projection but also underperformed the downgraded target.

Gross direct tax collections for the financial year rose 4% year-on-year to Rs 28.1 lakh crore, reflecting a gradual expansion in the tax base. A key factor supporting net collections was a marginal decline in refunds, down about 1% year-on-year, which helped cushion the overall revenue outcome. Lower refund outgo typically boosts net collections, even when gross inflows grow at a slower pace.

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Corporation tax collections emerged as a relative bright spot during the year, indicating healthy profitability in the corporate sector. Strong earnings across key industries, along with improved compliance, supported steady inflows from companies.

In contrast, non-corporate taxes, including personal income tax, remained broadly stable, suggesting limited acceleration in income growth or tax buoyancy among individuals and smaller businesses.

One of the standout contributors was the Securities Transaction Tax (STT), which witnessed a sharp jump during fiscal 2026. The rise reflects robust activity in equity markets, including higher trading volumes and sustained retail participation through the year.

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