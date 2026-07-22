Is Scarlet Witch Returning In Avengers: Doomsday? Elizabeth Olsen Breaks Silence On MCU Comeback

Marvel fans have been speculating about the return of Scarlet Witch ever since Avengers: Doomsday entered production.

Although Elizabeth Olsen's name was missing from Marvel Studios' official cast announcement, many viewers believe the studio could still be keeping a major surprise under wraps. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation that the actor will appear in the upcoming Marvel film.

Why Fans Still Expect Wanda's Return

Scarlet Witch was last seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where Wanda Maximoff used the Darkhold in an attempt to reunite with her children from another universe. By the film's conclusion, she destroyed every version of the Darkhold across the multiverse before Mount Wundagore collapsed on her.

While the sequence suggested that Wanda sacrificed her life, Marvel never actually confirmed her death. The absence of a confirmed on-screen death has led many fans to believe that one of the MCU's most powerful characters could eventually return, especially as the franchise continues to explore the multiverse.

Elizabeth Olsen Responds to the Rumours

During an appearance at the Chicago Comics and Entertainment Expo, Elizabeth Olsen addressed speculation surrounding her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor said she has not been informed about any involvement in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Unites MCU's Avengers, X-Men Against Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom

Olsen added that the only upcoming Marvel project she is aware of is Vision Quest, as she has been in touch with Paul Bettany over the past few months. Her remarks indicate that she has not received any information regarding the next Avengers films.

Could Marvel Be Keeping a Secret?

Marvel Studios has a long history of keeping major casting decisions hidden until release. Several actors have previously denied appearing in MCU projects before making surprise appearances. One of the most notable examples was Andrew Garfield, who repeatedly denied returning as Spider-Man before Spider-Man: No Way Home premiered.

What We Know So Far

Based on the information available, Scarlet Witch's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday remains unconfirmed. While online speculation continues to link Wanda Maximoff to future MCU projects, including Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios has not announced her return. Until an official update arrives, fans will have to wait and see whether the Scarlet Witch makes another appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

ALSO READ: Avengers: Doomsday Shatters Advance Booking Records With $10 Million In 12-Hour Pre-Sales

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