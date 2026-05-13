Eleven Missing Days: Felicity Jones To Lead Film Inspired By Agatha Christie's 11-Day Disappearance

A new film exploring one of the biggest unsolved mysteries connected to legendary crime writer Agatha Christie has officially found its lead star. Oscar-nominated actor Felicity Jones is set to portray Christie in Eleven Missing Days, an upcoming thriller inspired by the author's real-life disappearance in 1926.

According to Deadline, the project will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival later this week through Fortitude International.

Film Revisits Agatha Christie's Real-Life Mystery

The movie will focus on the strange incident that shocked Britain nearly a century ago. In December 1926, Agatha Christie suddenly vanished during the peak of her literary success. At the time, she had published her famous sixth novel, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd.

Christie disappeared on December 3 and remained missing for 11 days before she was eventually found on December 14. Reports from that time claimed the author had no memory of what happened during the period she was gone.

The case quickly became national news in Britain and triggered a massive search operation. Her abandoned car was discovered with clothes inside, adding even more mystery to the situation.

Cast And Crew

Joining Felicity Jones in the film is French actor Vincent Cassel, who will reportedly play a retired Belgian detective pulled into the investigation surrounding Christie's disappearance. The character is said to resemble Hercule Poirot, the iconic fictional detective created by Christie herself.

The film is being directed by Bertie Ellwood, known for Silo, while the screenplay has been written by Ernesto Foronda. The story is based on the 1998 book Agatha Christie and the Missing Eleven Days by Christie historian Jared Cade.

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Actors Nicole Elizabeth Berger and Oliver Trevena are also attached to the project, although details about their roles have not yet been revealed.

Theories Around Christie's Disappearance

Over the years, several theories have emerged about what may have happened during Christie's disappearance. Some reports suggested she may have suffered memory loss after a car accident, while others believed she experienced a psychological fugue state triggered by emotional stress.

The period was already deeply difficult for the writer personally. Earlier that year, Christie lost her mother, and months later, her husband Archibald Christie reportedly asked for a divorce.

Despite decades of speculation, Agatha Christie never publicly explained the incident in detail. She also avoided discussing it in her autobiography before she died in 1976.

The mysterious chapter of her life has previously inspired films, television projects and even a Doctor Who episode, but Eleven Missing Days aims to revisit the real story from a fresh cinematic perspective.

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