'Shame On Hollywood': Cannes Jury Member Paul Laverty Slams Industry Over Alleged Blacklisting Of Pro-Gaza Actors

A candid statement during the jury press conference at the Cannes Film Festival drew major attention after jury member Paul Laverty publicly criticised Hollywood for allegedly blacklisting actors who have spoken out against the war in Gaza.

The screenwriter, best known for his long-time collaboration with filmmaker Ken Loach, used the closing moments of the press interaction to defend actors including Susan Sarandon, Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo.

Speaking before the press conference ended, Laverty referred to the official Cannes 2026 festival poster featuring “Thelma & Louise” and connected it to Sarandon, who starred in the iconic film.

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“The Cannes Film Festival has a wonderful poster,” he said. “Isn't it fascinating to see some of them, like Susan Sarandon, Javier Bardem, Mark Ruffalo blacklisted because of their views in opposing the murder of women and children in Gaza?”

He continued, “Shame on Hollywood people who do that. My respect and total solidarity to them. They're the best of us, I look up to them.”

Laverty then added a darkly humorous remark, saying, “I just hope we don't get bombed now, because we've got this poster in Cannes.”

#CannesFilmFestival jury member Paul Laverty calls out the film industry for blacklisting stars like Susan Sarandon, Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo because of their “views and opposing the murder of women and children in Gaza”: “Shame on Hollywood.”



Laverty also acknowledges the… pic.twitter.com/re85UNDHFW — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 12, 2026

Susan Sarandon About Losing Work

Laverty's comments come months after veteran actress Susan Sarandon claimed she faced professional consequences in Hollywood for publicly supporting a ceasefire in Gaza.

While attending the Goya Awards in Spain earlier this year, the Oscar-winning actor said, “I was fired by my agency, specifically for marching and speaking out about Gaza, for asking for a ceasefire.”

Sarandon also claimed it later became difficult for her to find work in major Hollywood productions. She revealed she eventually found representation in England and Italy and had shifted toward smaller independent projects.

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Cannes Amid Global Violence

Earlier during the same press conference, Laverty reflected on the current political climate.

“You see so much violence, genocide in Gaza and all these terrible things,” he said. “To come to a festival which is a celebration of diversity, imagination, tenderness… it knocked me out.”

The Cannes jury this year is headed by Park Chan-wook and also includes Demi Moore, Chloé Zhao, Ruth Negga and Stellan Skarsgård among others.

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