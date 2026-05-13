Iran Preps To Starve Arab Bases Of US Weaponry Amid Fears Of War Resumption

Iran's Army has announced that it will no longer permit US weaponry to transit the Strait of Hormuz into regional bases, asserting that the strategic waterway is now under the coordinated control of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia, the Army spokesman, stated on Wednesday: “From now on, we will not allow American weapons to transit the Strait of Hormuz and enter regional bases.”

Akraminia emphasised that any country wishing to transit the Strait of Hormuz must do so under the supervision of Iran's armed forces, guaranteeing a “passage without harm.”

He made this statement during a ceremony marking the 40th day after the burial of former Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi.

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Akraminia also explained the strategic control division of the Strait:

The western part of the Strait of Hormuz is under the command of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy.

The eastern section is controlled by the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.

Akraminia stated that this coordinated and synergistic control of the Strait of Hormuz not only enhances Iran's monitoring and sovereignty over the region but is also expected to generate revenues for the country up to twice the oil income.

He further asserted that despite two decades of enemies planning to attack Iran, the country's armed forces have not only maintained their combat capability but also actively thwarted hostile objectives through missile strikes and ground operations.

He highlighted that in the recent conflict, all enemy goals — including the destruction of missile and nuclear capabilities, the fragmentation of the country, and the overthrow of the system — were unsuccessful.

The Brigadier General asserted that Iran's military doctrine is now offensive, and any mistake by an enemy will provoke the most severe response.

He declared: “After the first revolution that expelled the Shah and the second revolution that expelled America from Iran, today we will expel America from the entire region, and its presence will be eliminated from this region forever.”

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Separately, on Wednesday in Amol, IRGC Navy Cultural and Psychological Operations deputy Saeed Siahsorani issued a direct warning to the United States and its president, Donald Trump.

Siahsorani warned, “If America and Trump personally want to do something stupid, we will turn the Persian Gulf into the largest blue graveyard of American marines.”

He emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz has become the “Strait of the Honour of Islam.”

Siahsorani said that although Iran has not yet engaged in a sea war with the US, “smart blocking” tactics are in place, and asymmetric warfare against the enemy continues.

He also claimed that 70% of US military bases in the region, including Arifjan, Al Udeid, Sheikh Isa, and Ali Al Salem, have been levelled to the ground.

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Iranian officials have repeatedly warned that the United States has maintained an illegal naval blockade of Iranian ports and that Tehran is prepared for a long-term war if the April 8 ceasefire collapses.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing, China, for a high-stakes, two-day state visit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This marks the first trip to China by an American leader since Trump's 2017 visit during his first term.

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