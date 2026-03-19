'Dhurandhar 2' Paid Previews Face Last-Minute Cancellations Across India

Paid preview shows of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' did not go as planned in several parts of the country, leaving many fans confused and disappointed.

In Mumbai, things took an unexpected turn when two evening shows were suddenly called off. The 4:45 PM show at Galaxy Theatre and the 5:15 PM show at Gaiety Theatre were cancelled without prior notice, reported Deccan Chronicle. Many fans had already reached the theatres, expecting to catch the first glimpse of the sequel to the 2025 hit.

The issue was not limited to Mumbai. Similar cancellations were reported across southern states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the report added. Several theatres informed viewers about the situation at the last minute, leading to frustration among ticket holders.

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A few cinema chains also shared updates on social media. AGS Cinemas posted on X, "We regret to inform that the Tamil paid previews of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' scheduled for today have been cancelled. Refunds will be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience."

We regret to inform that the Tamil paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for today have been cancelled. Refunds will be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience.#DhurandharTheRevenge #AGSCinemas pic.twitter.com/VCLjbJ6GdN — AGS Cinemas (@agscinemas) March 18, 2026

Early reports suggest that the problem was mainly with the regional versions of the film. Some theatres did not receive the required print files on time, which led to last-minute cancellations. Hindi shows, however, were less affected and continued as planned in many places.

Soon after the issue came to light, director Aditya Dhar addressed fans and shared an apology. He explained that the team had faced technical issues but was working to fix things quickly.

In his statement, the filmmaker said, "To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us - it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language."

He also gave an update on show timings across languages. "Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning."

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To help viewers, he added, "If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you."

Despite the hiccups, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has hit the cinema screens today. It has arrived during a festive period, including Eid, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

The first film in the franchise had a massive run and became one of the biggest hits of 2025.

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