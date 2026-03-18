Finland President, Canada PM Talk 'Dhurandhar' During London Jog — Watch Viral Video

A casual morning jog in London has unexpectedly pushed Bollywood into the global spotlight. A viral video featuring President of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney discussing Dhurandhar has sparked massive online attention—just days before its sequel hits theatres.

What Happened During the London Jog?

The video, shared by Stubb on social media, shows the two leaders jogging through Hyde Park along with their spouses during Carney's UK visit. In the clip, Carney casually asks, “How was your Insta thing in India?”

Stubb responds, “It was huge after I said that I watched Dhurandhar, and then I realised it's not a game at all.”

The unexpected conversation between two global leaders about a Bollywood film quickly went viral.

No ice-hockey rinks available, so a nice morning run in Hyde Park with Prime minister @MarkJCarney, Diana and Suzanne. pic.twitter.com/frvOts0V6v — Alexander Stubb (@alexstubb) March 17, 2026

What Stubb Said During His India Visit

Stubb had earlier spoken about the film during his visit to India. In an interview with ANI, he revealed, “Before I came to India, my son suggested I should watch Dhurandhar, and I did.”

He added, “I was one part of the narrative. I am happy to fight against terrorism and look forward to the sequel on March 19.”

So, Finland President Alexander Stubb watched Dhurandhar on the suggestion of his son before his India visit and most importantly, "he liked and supported narrative of the movie".pic.twitter.com/KaBCmtfUZ0 — Abhishek (@vicharabhio) March 7, 2026

The original film, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025, reportedly grossing around Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

CBFC Certification and Film Cuts

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has been granted an ‘A' certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board suggested 21 modifications, including reducing violent scenes such as beheading and graphic assaults.

The final runtime in India is 3 hours, 49 minutes and 36 seconds, slightly shorter than the original cut. Some abusive words have been muted, subtitles corrected, and disclaimers added.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Gets 'A' Certificate; CBFC Trims Violent Scenes Ahead Of Release

Release Date and Story

The film releases worldwide on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18 from 5:30 PM onwards. It will be available in five languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The sequel follows Ranveer Singh's character, who operates under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari, diving deeper into Karachi's underworld while tackling a larger terror network.

Advance Booking, Box Office Buzz

Despite the cuts, the film is witnessing huge demand. Over 4 lakh tickets have already been sold for previews, with early estimates suggesting collections of Rs 40–50 crore.

ALSO READ: Aditya Dhar Has This Message For Fans Ahead Of 'Dhurandhar 2' Release

With strong global attention—even from world leaders—Dhurandhar 2 is now poised for a record-breaking opening at the box office.

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