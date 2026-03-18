Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: History In Making? Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Smash Box Office Records

The Indian film industry is set to witness a new wave of cinematic experience with the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Set to release on Thursday, advance booking numbers have already declared the movie a success.
As per Sacnilk's reports, here's Dhurandhar 2's premier advance booking gross across different languages and formats.
Hindi (2D)
- Gross: Rs 40.42 crore
- Tickets Sold: 8.62 lakh
- ATP: Rs 382
- Shows: 11,209
Hindi (Dolby Cinema)
- Gross: Rs 3.18 lakh
- Tickets Sold: 417
- ATP: Rs 759
- Shows: 2
Telugu (2D)
- Gross: Rs 1.27 crore
- Tickets Sold: 71,527
- ATP: Rs 167
- Shows: 522
Tamil (2D)
- Gross: Rs 80.02 lakh
- Tickets Sold: 50,032
- ATP: Rs 146
- Shows: 559
Dhurandhar The Revenge in Malayalam language has collected a gross of Rs 8.6 lakh with 3,848 tickets sold at an ATP of Rs 189. Likewise, the movie in Kannada has also collected Rs 8.9 lakh with 2,114 tickets sold at an ATP of Rs 396. This has accounted for an all-India collection of Rs 42.71 crore in premier advance booking.
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Here are some of the Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge State Wise Premier Advance Booking Reports across all versions.
Maharashtra
- Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 9.82 crore (Rs 10.57 crore)
- Real Occupancy: 39%
- Shows: 1,882
- Almost Full: 873
- Filling Fast: 382
Delhi
- Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 7.06 crore (Rs 7.58 crore total)
- Real Occupancy: 45%
- Shows: 1,228
- Almost Full: 651
- Filling Fast: 265
Karnataka
- Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 6.57 crore (Rs 7.04 crore total)
- Real Occupancy: 47%
- Shows: 983
- Almost Full: 597
- Filling Fast: 150
Telangana
- Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 2.9 crore (Rs 3.83 crore total)
- Real Occupancy: 48%
- Shows: 802
- Almost Full: 430
- Filling Fast: 159
Gujarat
- Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 2.78 crore (Rs 3.11 crore total)
- Real Occupancy: 23%
- Shows: 1428
- Almost Full: 301
- Filling Fast: 227
With Hindi language being the backbone of Bollywood, here's a short report on Dhurandhar 2's premier advance booking reports across the main regions in the Hindi language.
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National Capital Region (NCR)
- Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 7.06 crore (Rs 7.58 crore total)
- Real Occupancy: 45%
- Shows: 1228
- Almost Full: 651
- Filling Fast: 265
Mumbai
- Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 6.38 crore (Rs 6.8 crore total)
- Real Occupancy: 49%
- Shows: 839
- Almost Full: 518
- Filling Fast: 177
Pune
- Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 2.03 crore (Rs 2.19 crore total)
- Real Occupancy: 46%
- Shows: 354
- Almost Full: 189
- Filling Fast: 82
Bengaluru
- Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 5.73 crore (Rs 6.11 crore total)
- Real Occupancy: 55%
- Shows: 669
- Almost Full: 507
- Filling Fast: 85
As per current data from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now sold more than 10 lakh tickets for its opening weekend. Out of which 8,62,562 tickets have been sold for the Hindi language alone. After crossing the Rs 40 crore mark in all-India advance bookings, the film has secured an additional $4 million (about Rs 36.9 crore) in overseas advance bookings for its opening day.
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