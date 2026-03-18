Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: History In Making? Ranveer Singh's Film Set To Smash Box Office Records

The Indian film industry is set to witness a new wave of cinematic experience with the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Set to release on Thursday, advance booking numbers have already declared the movie a success.

As per Sacnilk's reports, here's Dhurandhar 2's premier advance booking gross across different languages and formats.

Hindi (2D)

Gross: Rs 40.42 crore

Tickets Sold: 8.62 lakh

ATP: Rs 382

Shows: 11,209

Hindi (Dolby Cinema)

Gross: Rs 3.18 lakh

Tickets Sold: 417

ATP: Rs 759

Shows: 2

Telugu (2D)

Gross: Rs 1.27 crore

Tickets Sold: 71,527

ATP: Rs 167

Shows: 522

Tamil (2D)

Gross: Rs 80.02 lakh

Tickets Sold: 50,032

ATP: Rs 146

Shows: 559

Dhurandhar The Revenge in Malayalam language has collected a gross of Rs 8.6 lakh with 3,848 tickets sold at an ATP of Rs 189. Likewise, the movie in Kannada has also collected Rs 8.9 lakh with 2,114 tickets sold at an ATP of Rs 396. This has accounted for an all-India collection of Rs 42.71 crore in premier advance booking.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Says 'Dhurandhar 2 Will Decide Indian Cinema's Future', Thanks Fans For Support

Here are some of the Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge State Wise Premier Advance Booking Reports across all versions.

Maharashtra

Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 9.82 crore (Rs 10.57 crore)

Real Occupancy: 39%

Shows: 1,882

Almost Full: 873

Filling Fast: 382

Delhi

Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 7.06 crore (Rs 7.58 crore total)

Real Occupancy: 45%

Shows: 1,228

Almost Full: 651

Filling Fast: 265

Karnataka

Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 6.57 crore (Rs 7.04 crore total)

Real Occupancy: 47%

Shows: 983

Almost Full: 597

Filling Fast: 150

Telangana

Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 2.9 crore (Rs 3.83 crore total)

Real Occupancy: 48%

Shows: 802

Almost Full: 430

Filling Fast: 159

Gujarat

Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 2.78 crore (Rs 3.11 crore total)

Real Occupancy: 23%

Shows: 1428

Almost Full: 301

Filling Fast: 227

With Hindi language being the backbone of Bollywood, here's a short report on Dhurandhar 2's premier advance booking reports across the main regions in the Hindi language.

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National Capital Region (NCR)

Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 7.06 crore (Rs 7.58 crore total)

Real Occupancy: 45%

Shows: 1228

Almost Full: 651

Filling Fast: 265

Mumbai

Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 6.38 crore (Rs 6.8 crore total)

Real Occupancy: 49%

Shows: 839

Almost Full: 518

Filling Fast: 177

Pune

Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 2.03 crore (Rs 2.19 crore total)

Real Occupancy: 46%

Shows: 354

Almost Full: 189

Filling Fast: 82

Bengaluru

Gross (With Block Seats): Rs 5.73 crore (Rs 6.11 crore total)

Real Occupancy: 55%

Shows: 669

Almost Full: 507

Filling Fast: 85

As per current data from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has now sold more than 10 lakh tickets for its opening weekend. Out of which 8,62,562 tickets have been sold for the Hindi language alone. After crossing the Rs 40 crore mark in all-India advance bookings, the film has secured an additional $4 million (about Rs 36.9 crore) in overseas advance bookings for its opening day.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Says 'Dhurandhar 2 Will Decide Indian Cinema's Future', Thanks Fans For Support

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