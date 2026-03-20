Dhurandhar 2: Netizens Miss Akshaye Khanna In Sequel As Ranveer's Film Earns Big At Box Office

As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues its strong box office run, social media is flooded with reactions from all quarters. While the sequel is being widely praised for its performances and scale, one recurring theme across platforms is the fond remembrance of Akshaye Khanna's impact from the first film.

In the first part of Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna portrayed Rehman Dakait, the influential head of the Baloch gang and chairman of the People's Aman Committee. With his storyline reaching a decisive end in the first film, his absence in the sequel has become a major talking point among audiences.

Many viewers say his presence, intensity, and screen command in Dhurandhar have left a lasting impression, making him one of the most talked-about aspects even during the sequel's release.

One fan wrote, “The first part of #Dhurandhar is completely owned by Akshay Khanna, the only worry before going to watch #Dhurandhar2‌ was how do they make it worth while for nearly 4 hours.”

The first part of #Dhurandhar is completely owned by Akshay Khanna, the only worry before going to watch #Dhurandhar2‌ was how do they make it worth while for nearly 4 hours.

Just 10 mins in to the movie #Ranveersingh Shattered everything with his Masterclass. — Chinnu Rao.. (Sanathan) (@bubblebuster26) March 20, 2026

A viewer compared key moments from both films, saying, “Akshay Khanna Entry in Balochistan in Dhurandhar 1 & Ranvir Singh Entry in Balochistan in Dhurandhar 2. The difference was clear He was Phenomenal in Dhurandhar 1.”

Akshay Khanna Entry in Balochistan in Dhurandhar 1

&

Ranvir Singh Entry in Balochistan in Dhurandhar 2



The difference was clear

He was Phenomenal in Dhurandhar 1 https://t.co/3gCOxem6dO — P K Sharma (@sharmaparimalk) March 20, 2026

Several users pointed out how much they missed his presence in the sequel. One wrote, “For those who have already watched #Dhuranandar2; Did you miss him? I seriously missed Akshaye Khanna. His screen presence, swag and the expression in eyes from Dhurandhar 1.. totally missed that in Dhurandhar 2.”

For those who have already watched #Dhuranandar2 ;



Did you miss him?



I seriously missed Akshaye Khanna. His screen presence, swag and the expression in eyes from Dhurandhar 1.. totally missed that in Dhurandhar 2. #Dhurandhar pic.twitter.com/ThBUCpsjXG — Prabhakar S (@thalaprabha21) March 19, 2026

Another fan highlighted how crucial his role felt to the film's charm, sharing, “I felt the same! Without an Akshay like role, I felt the movie missed some of its charm.”

I felt the same! Without an Akshay like role, I felt the movie missed some of its charm. — ms2025 (@mehersam_m) March 19, 2026

Another user noted the lasting impact of his performance, saying, “Dhurandhar 2 is definitely a must watch, will be Biggest Hindi Movie of all times. But my one thought of comparison with #Dhurandher was Akshay Khanna he was acting in an entirely different league, what a masterclass he had put on, almost impossible to match.”

Dhurandhar 2 is definitely a must watch, will be Biggest Hindi Movie of all times.



But my one thought of comparison with #Dhurandher was Akshay Khanna he was acting in an entirely different league, what a masterclass he had put on, almost impossible to match. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) March 20, 2026

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh-Starrer Maintains Solid Hold, Mints This Amount

Some reactions also spoke about the sequel experience while recalling his absence. One post read, “First half of Dhurandhar 2 - excellent so far, but slightly below Part 1. No nostalgic songs this time, just one throwback from Dil. Also missing Akshaye Khanna's presence.”

First half of Dhurandhar 2 - excellent so far, but slightly below Part 1. No nostalgic songs this time, just one throwback from Dil. Also missing Akshaye Khanna's presence. Arabic-style track on Ranveer Singh reworked “Khaled Di Di” pic.twitter.com/c0vA60GVTz — Buntyy bagga (@bagga_buntyy) March 18, 2026

Another viewer shared their theatre experience, saying, “The movie picks up after interval before that I too missed Akshay Khanna and the Music .. got out twice to buy some food during the 1st half but 2nd half was mind blowing.”

The movie picks up after interval before that I too missed Akshay Khanna and the Music .. got out twice to buy some food during the 1st half but 2nd half was mind blowing. The 1st part could have been been a bit better https://t.co/kwBgpEQkmt — Manish (@Manish_K85) March 20, 2026

More Reactions:

1.Akshay Khanna did superbly in Durandhar 1. 2. what pakistanis did when Mumbai blast happened, you must know that one. 3. How they printed fake currencies. so watch 1st part. — Ganesh J (@parthibanganesh) March 20, 2026

#Dhurandhar2 Review :



Solid one-time watch ⭐ ⭐ ⭐



Ranveer Singh better than #Animal's RanbirKapoor!



Arjun Rampal's villain lacked punch.



Akshay Khanna missed.



Aditya Dhar's storytelling shines.



Sanjay Dutt steals scenes.



Stellar background score ???? ???? #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/MH1rAekVuZ — Deva Ki Adaalat (@SunnyDeolFanHu) March 20, 2026

#Dhurandhar2 ~ Entertaining fantasy film like D-Day. Not as great as 1st part, but this time you feel the length. Akshaye Khanna is missed big time. One man show of beast Ranveer Singh ???? (3.5☆/5) pic.twitter.com/baGDOqwVVP — Prince Prithvi (@PrincePrithvi) March 19, 2026

The online conversation clearly shows that while Dhurandhar 2 is winning audiences and performing strongly at the box office, Akshaye Khanna's performance from the first film continues to hold a special place in viewers' minds.

As the franchise grows, his legacy remains a benchmark—one that fans are still celebrating, revisiting, and deeply missing.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Next Film On Eid 2027? Here's All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.