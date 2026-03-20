Salman Khan's Next Film On Eid 2027? Here's All You Need To Know

Salman Khan is looking to make a return to the Eid release window in 2027 as the Bollywood superstar appears to be planning a strong comeback to the festive slot he once dominated, according to reports.

Salman is reportedly in talks for a new action entertainer with producer Dil Raju and director Vamshi Paidipally, who has helmed films like Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Mahesh Babu's Maharshi.

According to a source quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan is in talks with Dil Raju and Vamshi Padilpally to plan their schedules in a way that an Eid 2027 release becomes a reality. The producer-director duo is contemplating the option, and plans to get back to Salman with a plan soon.”

The film is said to be a commercial entertainer with a mix of action and emotion, tailored to Salman's mass appeal. Pre-production is already underway, and the makers are aiming to begin shooting soon.

“It's a pure commercial entertainer with Salman Khan playing to the gallery. Vamshi plans to present Salman in a way audiences like to see him. The pre-production is going on in full swing, and the makers aim to take the film on floors in April,” the source added.

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The project is expected to be mounted on a large scale, with shooting planned across multiple locations in India and extensive VFX work. While an official announcement is still awaited, the team is working towards locking the Eid 2027 release window.

Over the years, Salman Khan has delivered several major hits during Eid, turning it into a prime release period for Bollywood. Films like Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Bharat have all enjoyed strong runs during the festival, building a loyal audience expectation around his releases.

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Meanwhile, Salman is currently working on Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and is expected to release later this year.

If all goes as planned, Salman Khan could be back owning the Eid box office space in 2027.

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