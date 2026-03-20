Weekend OTT Releases: Peaky Blinders To Dhurandhar — Here's What To Watch

A fresh wave of stories lands this weekend on OTT spanning war zones, small-town lives, crime trails, and global pop stage moments.

If you're binge-watching, this line-up brings a mix of stories that promise to entertain, surprise, and keep you hooked till the end. Check out:

OTT Releases (March 20–22, 2026)

1. Border 2 (Netflix)

A Hindi-language war drama directed by Anurag Singh, this sequel to the 1997 classic revisits the 1971 Indo-Pak war with large-scale action and emotional storytelling.

Streaming from March 20, 2026

2. Chiraiya (JioHotstar)

A Hindi-language social drama directed by Shashant Shah, following a woman who challenges societal norms and her family to protect her sister-in-law.

Streaming Date March 20, 2026

3. Dead of Winter (Lionsgate Play)

An English-language thriller directed by Brian Kirk, starring Emma Thompson, about a survival situation that turns into a tense psychological battle.

Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

4. Deadloch Season 2 (Prime Video)

An English-language crime-comedy series created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan, following detectives solving a new case in a tropical setting.

Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

5. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Netflix)

An English-language film directed by Steven Knight, continuing Tommy Shelby's story during World War II with themes of legacy and conflict.

Streaming Date: March 20, 2026

ALSO READ: Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Releases Today: When, Where To Watch In India?

6. BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG (Netflix)

A Korean-language live special featuring global K-pop group BTS, showcasing performances, music, and emotional fan moments.

Streaming Date: March 21, 2026 (4:30 PM IST)

7. Wicked: For Good (JioHotstar)

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: For Good is a musical fantasy drama and the continuation of the popular Broadway adaptation, which is available in both English and Hindi. The film explores the final chapter of the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, revealing how their lives take different paths while shaping the history of the magical land of Oz.

Streaming from March 21

Dhurandhar (Netflix)

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge now in cinemas, it's a good time to revisit the first part of the franchise, which is available on Netflix for those looking to refresh the storyline before watching the sequel.

The film is a Hindi-language action drama directed by Aditya Dhar, packed with high-stakes action and a gripping revenge plot.

ALSO READ: Rs 100 Crore In A Day! Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Breaks Record; Beats SRK's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

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