Trouble For Dhurandhar 2 Amid Box Office Success? Trimurti Films Sues Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios

Just weeks after taking the box office by storm, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has run into an unexpected hurdle. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, is now facing a legal challenge over the alleged use of a popular old Hindi track in one of its songs.

What Triggered The Controversy?

A lawsuit has been filed by Trimurti Films against the makers of the film, specifically targeting the production house, B62 Studios. The complaint claims that the film's song 'Rang De Lal' uses elements of the classic song 'Tirchi Topiwale' without proper permission.

According to the filing, the recreated track is not just inspired but is allegedly substantially similar to the original, raising questions of copyright violation.

‘Tirchi Topiwale'​ - The Original Song

'Tirchi Topiwale' is a well-known number from the 1989 film Tridev. It was composed by Kalyanji-Anandji and written by Anand Bakshi. Over the years, the song has remained a fan favourite, which makes its alleged unauthorised use a serious concern.

What The Lawsuit Demands?

In its plea, Trimurti Films has asked the court to restrict further use of the disputed track across all platforms. The company has also sought financial compensation, citing unauthorised commercial exploitation through Dhurandhar 2's theatrical screenings, promotions, and streaming platforms.

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Interestingly, the film does mention the original creators in the credits of Rang De Lal. The recreated version has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, while still acknowledging Kalyanji-Anandji and Anand Bakshi.

The song features voices like Amit Kumar, Jasmine Sandlas, Afsana Khan, and Reble, blending old elements with a new arrangement.

Box Office Run Remains Strong

Led by Ranveer Singh, the film also stars R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor.

Despite the controversy, Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate theatres. Released on March 19, 2026, the film has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore net in India and is inching towards Rs 2,000 crore globally.

While the film continues to draw audiences across languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam — the outcome of this legal battle could play a key role in its future distribution, especially on digital platforms.

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