Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has opened to a strong start at the box office, building on the massive buzz generated during its paid previews. On Day 1, the film has officially crossed the Rs 50 Crore net milestone, with solid numbers coming in from across the country, as per early trends from Sacnilk.

The film has earned Rs 45.14 crore net, while the gross stands at Rs 51.60 crore so far. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, is currently running across 8,928 shows nationwide.

Language-Wise Breakdown (Day 1 – Live)

The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of around 49.3% in morning shows, with numbers expected to grow through afternoon and evening shows. Premium formats performed even better — IMAX saw 60.43% occupancy, while Dolby Cinema recorded around 55%, indicating strong interest in high-end viewing formats.

Hindi: Rs 43.24 Cr | 49.3% occupancy | 8,086 shows

Telugu: Rs 1.21 Cr | 43.0% occupancy | 324 shows

Tamil: Rs 0.60 Cr | 34.8% occupancy | 435 shows

Kannada: Rs 0.06 Cr | 7.6% occupancy | 40 shows

Malayalam: Rs 0.03 Cr | 7.5% occupancy | 43 shows

Hindi alone is contributing the bulk of earnings, while Telugu and Tamil markets are offering decent support. Kannada and Malayalam remain low.

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City-Wise Occupancy Trends

The film's collections are being powered by strong performance in key cities.

Bengaluru leads with 61% occupancy across 705 shows, followed by Pune (55% across 669 shows) and Hyderabad (53% across 476 shows) — all falling in the high occupancy bracket (20%+), indicating strong ticket sales.

Mumbai recorded 47% occupancy across 1,385 shows, making it a major contributor, while the NCR region clocked 40% across a massive 1,734 shows, adding significant volume-driven revenue.

Among other centres, Jaipur (44%), Lucknow (42%), Chandigarh (36%), and Bhopal (36%) showed steady demand. Kolkata (31%) and Ahmedabad (27%) remained moderate, while Surat lagged at 17%, falling into the medium category.

Interestingly, Chennai stood out with 68% occupancy in the Hindi version, showing strong cross-market pull.

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South Markets – Mixed Performance

In Tamil regions, Dindigul (82%) and Trichy (65%) led strongly, followed by Chennai (54%) and Vellore (48%), while cities like Coimbatore (27%) and Salem (26%) remained average.

The Telugu belt delivered excellent pockets of growth with Nizamabad at 100% occupancy, Vizag (78%), Karimnagar (71%), and Kakinada (65%) performing exceptionally well. Hyderabad (56%) and Vijayawada (55%) also contributed significantly.

However, Kannada and Malayalam markets remained weak, with Mysuru (3%) and Trivandrum (6%) showing low turnout, pulling down overall averages.

Final Take

With positive word-of-mouth and strong city-level traction, the film is now comfortably heading towards the Rs 100 crore milestone, likely within the next day or two.

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