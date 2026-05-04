Skilling India Inc, Restructured Policies To Prioritise Impact-Readiness Over Future-Readiness

As a global powerhouse of talent, a preferred destination to set up GCCs, and now a rising AI superpower, the vision of a new-age India, Viksit Bharat 2047 is taking a glorious shape. We stand at the cusp of a tech metamorphosis, which calls for a systemic and structural redesign of how we approach education and skilling mandates for the way forward.

We were excited for the 2026-27 Union Budget and it delivered, signaling a shift from viewing skilling India Inc., from the periphery of the HR domain to the very center of national economic strategy. The budget sets a clear vision of reshaping the Indian workforce, addressing niche sectors and microeconomies, and turning our demographic dividend into a high-octane engine for a sustainable, AI-integrated future.

More recently, by linking AI deployment to human capital development, the AI Impact Summit 2026 reinforced mass reskilling as a national execution priority, critical to inclusive growth.

Let's look at some of the breakthrough policy shifts.

Skills Reframed as National Economic Infrastructure

A fundamental policy shift in 2026 is the recognition of skills as national economic infrastructure, not a social or HR intervention. This is reflected in a 60%+ increase in public skilling allocations and the positioning of human capital alongside AI, manufacturing, and services growth.

For enterprises, this legitimises long-term skilling investments, improves policy stability, and anchors workforce capability as a productivity driver critical to sustaining India's growth trajectory.

The Education To Employment And Enterprise Committee: The New Command Center

The high-powered committee is set up to recommend measures that focus on the services sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat. This includes:

Identifying services sectors and sub-sectors that have the potential for growth

Unlocking insights on sector-wise gaps and measures to nurture employment potential

Identifying cross-sectoral policy and regulatory issues such as standards setting and accreditation

Analyzing the impact of emerging and deep tech on job and skill requirements

Proposing measures to embed AI into curriculum from K12 onwards

Prioritizing performance and placement over enrollments and more

One of the standout aspects of the committee is the development of 5 integrated university townships around major industrial corridors, placing learners right in the backyard of industry and facilitating a seamless transition from theory to experience.

Digital Public Infrastructure Powering Skills at Scale

Having experienced success with payments and identity, India's digital public infrastructure approach is now reshaping the skilling space. National digital platforms and interoperable credentials enable skills to be discovered, verified, and mobilized at a population scale.

For enterprises, this reduces fragmentation in training, improves talent visibility, and enables data‑driven workforce planning. At a macro level, DPI‑led skilling is essential for scaling employability across regions and sectors, a core pillar of the Viksit Bharat vision.

AI‑Driven Work Redesign Accelerating Mass Reskilling

The policy discourse has shifted from AI awareness to AI execution. With India's AI market projected to grow exponentially and national missions backing applied AI, enterprises are redesigning work itself. Reskilling is now enterprise‑wide, not role‑specific. Quantitatively, this supports millions of role transitions; qualitatively, it moves organizations from automation anxiety to augmentation readiness - ensuring AI adoption strengthens productivity, employment, and global competitiveness.

Power Skills: The Bridge Between Policy & Impact

While the policy provides hardware (labs, committees, townships and more), the software that makes the engine functional and perform comprises power skills such as empathy, communication, and adaptability.

I firmly believe that in 2026 (and beyond), policy can be only as effective as the human connection it facilitates. When deep tech becomes a foundational tool, empathy is the metric. Workforce impact should ideally be measured by how seamlessly managers and leaders can:

Navigate hybrid teams across diverse geographies, cultures, and ethnicities.

Find humane angles from insights uncovered by AI

Develop a cultural context for every AI-driven decision made

Better leverage XAI and more

Contemporary workforce development policies should also increasingly encourage social emotional learning and focus on improving the emotional intelligence of leaders and professionals across hierarchies.

Architecting Human Potential For 21st Century

Skill enablement is not ancillary anymore, and workforce development enterprises no longer simply deliver content. They are architects of human potential. And organizations, on the other hand, are evolving from talent consumers to talent producers. We are fast moving away from conventions, where organizations wait for job-ready talent to join their workforce.

Instead, forward-looking organizations are actively embedding skilling initiatives into the very fabric of their operations. Holistic talent development is now a shared responsibility driven by integrated ecosystems.

Rigid job titles are being replaced by dynamic skilling frameworks, where AI is leveraged to map the exact competency required for a particular role, allowing professionals to understand what they need to learn to advance.

The role of managers, too, is being redefined as they evolve from performance regulators to capability coaches. They plan an active role in harnessing advanced dashboards to uncover team-specific skill gaps and mitigate delivery delays through prompt high-impact training interventions

Enterprise policies are being recalibrated to become more agile and proactive in terms of nurturing holistic talent.

Future-Readiness vs Impact-Readiness

The nation and enterprise-wide policy shifts are pivotal in shifting age-old narratives of becoming impact-ready and not just future-ready. While the latter is objective and macro, the former is granular.

Youth and organizations must not only become capable of performing a task but become empowered to solve a problem. And from a national context, policy shifts also include problem-solving for the climate crisis, leveraging the orange economy, and more.

The first step towards Viksit Bharat 2047 is enabling AI to handle the what and the how while the Indian youth (and workforce) handle the why. By placing skilling at the very center of national policies, India is ensuring that we are not just spectators of the whole tech revolution but drivers, enablers, and visionaries as well.

The article has been authored by Ambrish Sinha, chief executive officer of UNext Learning, backed by Manipal Education and Medical Group.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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