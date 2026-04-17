Bhooth Bangla OTT Release — When And Where Will Akshay Kumar's Film Stream Online? Here's What We Know

Akshay Kumar's much-awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, has finally hit the big screens. With only one day at the box office, the conversation has already shifted to the film's OTT debut. Fans are eager to know when and where they can watch the family entertainer from the comfort of their homes.

Bhooth Bangla OTT Release

As per media reports, Akshay Kumar's film, Bhooth Bangla, will start streaming on Netflix as the streaming giant has acquired its digital rights. This implies that once Bhooth Bangla concludes its run in theatres, viewers may get to watch it on Netflix. However, neither the OTT platform nor the makers of the film have confirmed this.

Recent trends in Hindi cinema suggest that films usually maintain a 45 to 60-day gap between their theatrical release and OTT debut. If Bhooth Bangla follows this pattern, the horror-comedy is likely to arrive on a streaming platform sometime in June or July.

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1

With the figures still coming in, the film has collected Rs 7.49 crore across 9,470 shows as of now. The paid premeres on April 16 also contributed Rs 3.50 crore. This has pushed the total India gross collections to Rs 13.04 crore, while the total net collections as of now are reported to be Rs 10.99 crore.

With the weekend approaching and no major releases besides Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla is likely to benefit from stronger numbers during its opening weekend.

Bhooth Bangla

The film has brought back all the OG Bollywood comedy fans since it has reunited Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan after nearly 14 years. The two are known for their collaborations in iconic films like Garam Masala, Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha, and many more.

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The film also brings back Priyadarshan's signature style of laughter with the comedy dream team of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, and late veteran actor Asrani. It also stars actresses like Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and Mithila Palkar in key roles.

The story revolves around a haunted mansion (Bhooth Bangla) filled with mysterious secrets, black magic, and family chaos.

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