Avengers: Endgame: Encore Box Office Collection Day 9: Marvel Epic's Earnings Slow Down After Strong First Week

Avengers: Endgame: Encore continued to attract audiences during its theatrical run, although the Marvel superhero film witnessed a drop in its latest collection. Here's a look at its latest box office performance.

Day 9 Box Office Collection

Avengers: Endgame: Encore earned Rs 1.07 crore on Day 9 from 309 shows across 79 cities, as per TrackTollywood. The film recorded 47.7% occupancy, with an 11.5% drop from Rs 1.21 crore on Day 8. Its total gross collection now stands at Rs 43.33 crore.

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The English version led with Rs 92.40 lakh at 51.7% occupancy, followed by Tamil at Rs 9.17 lakh. Hindi and Telugu earned Rs 5.37 lakh and Rs 19,009, respectively. Among the formats, 3D earned Rs 38.58 lakh, followed by IMAX 2D at Rs 24.71 lakh and MS-Infinity Vision 3D at Rs 17.51 lakh. 4DX 3D collected Rs 11.55 lakh, while EPIQ 3D earned Rs 3.50 lakh. The remaining formats recorded collections below Rs 3 lakh each.

State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the top-performing state, contributing Rs 30.58 lakh with 68.8% occupancy. Karnataka followed with Rs 21.16 lakh at 46.6% occupancy, while Maharashtra earned Rs 12.21 lakh with 46.8% occupancy. Telangana and Kerala recorded Rs 9.70 lakh and Rs 8.51 lakh, respectively.

Delhi contributed Rs 7.17 lakh, followed by Uttar Pradesh at Rs 5.99 lakh. Gujarat collected Rs 2.83 lakh, while Haryana and West Bengal earned Rs 2.08 lakh and Rs 1.46 lakh, respectively. Puducherry recorded Rs 1.45 lakh, the report stated.

Day-Wise Collection

TrackTollywood reports that Avengers: Endgame: Encore opened with Rs 9.37 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 10.54 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10.08 crore on Day 3. The collection dropped to Rs 3.03 crore on Day 4 before rising slightly to Rs 3.14 crore on Day 5. Day 6 recorded Rs 2.41 crore, while Day 7 saw a rise to Rs 2.48 crore. The film earned Rs 1.21 crore on Day 8 and Rs 1.07 crore on Day 9.

All About The Film

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame Encore follows the surviving Avengers as they unite for one final mission to undo the destruction caused by Thanos and bring back those they lost. Based on Marvel Comics characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the film was originally released in 2019.

The film features Robert Downey, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson and Paul Rudd, among others.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to Indian theatres on September 25, 2026, ahead of Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled to release on December 18. The re-release includes new footage connecting the two films, along with an exclusive look at Doomsday in IMAX and premium-format screenings.

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