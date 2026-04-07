Assi OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Taapsee Pannu's Film — Cast, Plot, Other Details

Following the critical acclaim of its theatrical run, Taapsee Pannu's thriller, Assi, is finally getting OTT debut. For the fans who missed the cinematic experience or are digital streamers can now mark their calendars, as Assi has marked its OTT release date.

Assi, featuring Taapsee Pannu, is a courtroom thriller drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. Assi marks the third project together for the two after collaborating on films like Mulk and Thappad. The social thriller drama initially hit the theatres on February 20, 2026. Though the film garnered positive critical reviews in the beginning, it failed to perform at the box office. It managed to collect Rs 14.93 crore as worldwide gross collection. Meanwhile, the total India gross collections were locked at Rs 13.43 crore.

Assi OTT Release: When And Where To Watch

As per reports, Taapsee Pannu's Assi is said to release on ZEE5. It is expected to premiere on April 17, 2026. However, the official announcement regarding the release date and platform is yet to be made by the team.

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Assi Cast

The cast includes Taapsee Pannu as Advocate Raavi, along with Kaani Kusruti as Parima. It also features Revathi as Vasudha and Vipul Gupta as Ballu. Other important cast members include Manoj Pahwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Satyajit Sharma.

The ensemble cast is also widened with the special appearance of Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

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Assi Plot

Assi follows the story of a school teacher named Parima (Kaani Kusruti) who was kidnapped and raped. Advocate Raavi (Taapsee Pannu) takes up her case to get her justice. However, to get her complete justice, Raavi goes through a tough phase because of corruption, weak evidence, and injustice throughout the trial.

As the trial continues, the accused is proven innocent by the defense lawyer, who was played by Satyajit Sharma. Carrying through the story, Parima becomes the emotional center of the story. With her husband Vinay's support, advocate Raavi fights a fierce battle against injustice.

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