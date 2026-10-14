Alanna Panday Flaunts Baby Bump At Pink-Themed Baby Shower, Ananya Panday Attends: See Pics

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are preparing to welcome another member into their family, with the couple celebrating the upcoming arrival in an intimate yet star-studded gathering.

Alanna Panday's Pink-Themed Baby Shower

Alanna and Ivor recently hosted a baby shower at the Mumbai residence of her parents, Deanne and Chikki Panday. The celebration followed a dreamy pink theme, with the venue decorated with pink roses, burgundy drapes and elaborate floral arrangements.

For the occasion, Alanna opted for a blush pink tulle gown that complemented the decor. She was seen posing with Ivor and their two-year-old son, River, while also proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Sharing glimpses from the celebration on Instagram, Alanna expressed her excitement about meeting her baby girl. She wrote, “Had the most magical baby shower for our baby girl. You're so loved already, little princess! We're all counting down the days to meet you.”

ALSO READ | Niti Taylor Reveals Telugu Film Director Asked Her To Sleep With Him For A Role: 'I Cut The Call And Blocked Him'

Ananya Panday, Aneet Padda And Others Attend

The celebration was attended by several members of the Panday family and their friends from the film industry. Alanna's cousin, actress Ananya Panday, was among the guests and embraced her new role as an aunt with a playful fashion choice.

Ananya wore a T-shirt featuring the word ‘Auntie', adding a fun touch to the celebration. Pictures from the gathering also captured her spending time with her nephew River.

Ahaan Panday, Alanna's brother, was also present at the event. He opted for a casual look, wearing a wine-coloured sweatshirt with denim jeans.

Other celebrities spotted at the baby shower included Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda, Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait.

Alanna And Ivor Announce Second Pregnancy

Alanna and Ivor announced their second pregnancy in August. The couple shared a heartwarming Instagram video featuring their son River while revealing that they were expecting another child.

The announcement came with the caption, “One more to love.” The news received warm wishes from their family members, friends and fans.

The couple is now preparing to welcome their second child, a baby girl. With the family already celebrating her arrival, the baby shower marked another special moment ahead of her birth.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 Hits 1 Million Pre-Sale Tickets On BookMyShow, Sets New Milestone: Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.