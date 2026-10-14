Niti Taylor Reveals Telugu Film Director Asked Her To Sleep With Him For A Role: 'I Cut The Call And Blocked Him'

Actor Niti Taylor, known for her work in several hit television shows, has shared a disturbing experience she had after making her debut in Telugu cinema. The actor revealed that a film director allegedly asked her to sleep with him in exchange for a role, leaving her shocked and unwilling to pursue films further.

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During a conversation on Hauterrfly, Taylor recalled the alleged casting couch incident and shared that she was so taken aback by the unexpected request that she ended the call and blocked his number.

Rather than entertaining the director's demand, she chose to cut off contact with him and turn to her mother for support. The incident left a lasting impression on the actor, who subsequently stepped back from pursuing opportunities in films.

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Niti Taylor Recalls Casting Couch Experience

Recalling the conversation, Niti said the director of her first Telugu film demanded a sexual favor in exchange for a role. This prompted her to hang up, block his number, and step away from films forever.

“The director who did the first film with me called me for another movie when we were done with it. Then he said, ‘But you will have to sleep with me for it this time.' You don't realise, you do not know how to react.”

Too shocked to argue or respond further, she immediately hung up the call, blocked the director's number, and shared the ordeal with her mother, saying, “Imagine that Buddha, old man.”

“I Was Just Taken Aback”

Niti went on to share that she had previously seen the director around other female actors, Niti said that she had not expected him to approach her with a similar demand. The distressing experience led her to step away from the film industry.

“I saw him with other chicks and stuff like that. I never knew when he would try this with me. That's when I decided I'd never do any movies ever again. I was just taken aback, and I only blocked him. I didn't tell this to anyone because I was zapped,” Niti explained.

The Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan actress, however, did not reveal the director's identity during the conversation.

Niti Taylor's Telugu Film Career

She stepped into Telugu cinema in 2012 and made her debut with Mem Vayasuku Vacham, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. The film performed well commercially and marked the beginning of her brief stint in the Telugu film industry.

This was followed by Ramakrishna Machakanti's Pelli Pustakam in 2013. The film featured Rahul Ravindran as the male lead. Her third and final Telugu film was Love Dot Com, which released in 2014. The film starred Aarya Sandeep alongside Niti, but failed to make a mark commercially. Niti did not return to films after these three Telugu projects.

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Niti Taylor's Television Journey

At the age of 15, Taylor made her debut in the lights-camera-action world with Pyaar Ka Bandhan in 2009.

Her breakthrough came through her role as Nandini Murthy in MTV India's youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan in 2014, opposite Parth Samthaan. Over the years, she appeared in several television projects, including Ishqbaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Most recently, she participated in the reality show Alliance. She emerged as a semi-finalist, while Mini Mathur won the competition.

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