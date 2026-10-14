Emraan Hashmi Has A Close Shave On Gunmaaster G9 Sets As Car Crashes Near His Face | Video

Emraan Hashmi has a close shave on the sets of his upcoming action-thriller Gunmaaster G9. The incident took place in Bengaluru on Oct. 13 during a car flip stunt. The actor was filming a high-risk climax scene.

While filming a high-risk climax stunt for Gunmaster G9, an SUV suspended from a crane suddenly came loose from its mechanism and crashed onto a van parked below, coming dangerously close to Emraan Hashmi's face.

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A behind-the-scenes video, shared on Instagram, shows crew members watching as a countdown is called before the vehicle is jerked and rotated upside-down mid-air.

The mechanism, however, gave way unexpectedly, causing the vehicle to crash down just a foot away from Hashmi's face. The incident caught the crew off guard and briefly disrupted the shoot.

The sequence involves action-oriented scenes. But the sudden malfunction raised concerns on set as the fall could have resulted in serious injuries.

Fortunately, Hashmi escaped the incident without sustaining any injuries. The makers are yet to clarify whether the incident was part of the planned stunt or if something went wrong during the shoot.

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Trouble In Haridwar

This is not the first time the film's shoot has landed in trouble. Earlier in June, when the cast was shooting in Haridwar, there was a public uproar after locals mistook a movie set for a real bar.

The disruption was triggered by a mock “Cafe & Bar” signboard erected by the film's production crew on a temporary set in the holy city.

To de-escalate the tension, the film's production unit immediately removed the word "Bar" from the signboard, following which the situation was resolved, and filming resumed across other iconic spots in the city

“We go to shoot scenes with necessary props, at places without any intention of hurting anybody's feelings. We always respect the system and follow all the rules. After speaking to the local people, we sorted it out,” said producer Deepak Mukut, adding that, as a Hindu, he would never consider opening a bar in Haridwar.

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What We Know About Gunmaaster G9?

Made under the direction of Aditya Datt, the high-octane spy thriller, Gunmaaster G9, features Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. In August, the first glimpse of the film was unveiled.

The clip showed Hashmi playing Eshwar, a dairy farm owner willing to go to extraordinary lengths to protect the woman he loves.

The film also features a dynamic ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Genelia D'Souza, and Abhishek Singh.

Produced by Deepak Mukut, Sangeeta Ahir, and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner, the film is eyeing for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

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