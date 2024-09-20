How To Check Envirotech Systems IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP Today
The intial public offering of Envirotech Systems concluded on Thursday after receiving significant interest from various categories of investors.
The public issue of Envirotech Systems was subscribed 91.67 times on Thursday. The 5-day SME IPO was subscribed 2.71 times on Day 1, 6.36 times on Day 2, 14.32 times on Day 3 and 19.93 times on Day 4.
The allotment of Envirotech Systems IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 20. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders on September 23. Shares of Envirotech Systems Limited will list on NSE SME on Tuesday, September 24.
How to check Envirotech Systems IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd
Visit the website of Bigshare Services here.
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose 'Envirotech Systems Limited' from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the 'Search' button to check your allotment status.
Envirotech Systems IPO GMP Today
Envirotech Systems IPO GMP today is Rs 45 as of 06:04 a.m. on Friday, implying 80.36% gains over the issue price, according to Chittorgarh's unit Investorgain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 101 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.
Envirotech Systems IPO Details
Envirotech Systems had launched its IPO with a book-built issue of Rs 30.24 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 54 lakh shares. The subscription window for the IPO was open from September 13 to September 19. The price band for the shares was set between Rs 53 and Rs 56, and retail investors could invest with a minimum lot size of 2,000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 112,000.