How To Check Envirotech Systems IPO Allotment Status; Check GMP Today

The intial public offering of Envirotech Systems concluded on Thursday after receiving significant interest from various categories of investors.

The public issue of Envirotech Systems was subscribed 91.67 times on Thursday. The 5-day SME IPO was subscribed 2.71 times on Day 1, 6.36 times on Day 2, 14.32 times on Day 3 and 19.93 times on Day 4.

The allotment of Envirotech Systems IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 20. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees and credit of shares to demat accounts of successful bidders on September 23. Shares of Envirotech Systems Limited will list on NSE SME on Tuesday, September 24.