Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscribed 9.43 Times So Far On Day 3

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its third and final day on Wednesday after the issue was subscribed 7.51 times on its second day. It was subscribed 2.02 times on the first day.

The three-day offer entails a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,000 crore from its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The price band is set at Rs 66–70 apiece. The issue will close on Sept. 11. BHFL raised Rs 1,757 crore from anchor investors on Friday.

The company opted for an IPO in order to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's listing requirement norms. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

The minimum application lot size is 214 shares. The offer, which concludes on Wednesday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.