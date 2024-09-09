Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscribed 0.12 Times So Far On Day One
Bajaj Housing Finance has opted for initial public offer in order to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's listing requirement norms.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. opened its initial public offer for subscription on Monday. The three-day offer entails fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,000 crore from its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd. The price band is set at Rs 66–70 apiece.
The issue will close on Sept. 11. Bidding for anchor investors took place on Friday. Proceeds from the IPO will be used towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future business requirements and onwards lending.
The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, which is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Sept. 9.
Issue closes: Sept. 11.
Issue price: Rs 66–70 per share.
Total issue size: Rs 6,560 crore.
Fresh issue: Rs 3,560 crore.
Offer for sale: Rs 3,000 crore.
Bid lot: 214 shares.
Listing: BSE and NSE.
Business
BHFL primarily focuses on providing mortgage loans to upper-end individual homebuyers as well as large-scale developers in India. The company has an extensive distribution network of 215 branches as on June 30.
The company, which commenced mortgage lending in financial year 2018, is the largest non-deposit taking HFC in terms of assets under management. It also has the highest salaried customer mix in home loan portfolio among large HFCs and has the lowest gross-bad-loan and net-bad-loan ratios among large HFC peers in the industry.
Use Of Proceeds
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. will use the proceeds from the public offer to augment the company's capital base to meet future business requirements and onwards lending.
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscription Status
The IPO has been subscribed 0.12 times as of 10:33 a.m. on Monday.
Institutional investors: nil.
Non-institutional investors: 0.27 times.
Retail investors: 0.13 times.
Employee reserved: 0.03 times.