Bajaj Housing Finance IPO Subscribed 0.12 Times So Far On Day One

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. opened its initial public offer for subscription on Monday. The three-day offer entails fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 3,000 crore from its owner, Bajaj Finance Ltd. The price band is set at Rs 66–70 apiece.

The issue will close on Sept. 11. Bidding for anchor investors took place on Friday. Proceeds from the IPO will be used towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future business requirements and onwards lending.

Bajaj Housing Finance has opted for initial public offer in order to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's listing requirement norms. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance, which is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd.