Bajaj Housing Finance Raises Rs 1,757 Crore From Anchor Investors

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. raised Rs 1,757 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 25.11 crore shares at Rs 70 apiece to 104 anchor investors.

Capital Group Global Equity Fund (Canada) got the highest allocation of 4.84%, while ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund got the second-highest allotment of 4.55%. New World Fund INC got 4.27% allotment.

Twenty-one mutual funds have applied through 43 schemes. They have collectively netted funds worth Rs 627 crore, BHFL said in an exchange filing on Friday.

ICICI Prudential, SBI Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund were among the top fund houses in this category.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., BofA Securities India Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt., SBI Capital Markets Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd. were the book-running lead managers to the issue.