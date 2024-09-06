Bajaj Housing Finance Raises Rs 1,757 Crore From Anchor Investors
The housing financier will launch its IPO on Monday to raise up to Rs 6,560 crore.
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. raised Rs 1,757 crore from anchor investors on Friday ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 25.11 crore shares at Rs 70 apiece to 104 anchor investors.
Capital Group Global Equity Fund (Canada) got the highest allocation of 4.84%, while ICICI Prudential Banking and Financial Services Fund got the second-highest allotment of 4.55%. New World Fund INC got 4.27% allotment.
Twenty-one mutual funds have applied through 43 schemes. They have collectively netted funds worth Rs 627 crore, BHFL said in an exchange filing on Friday.
ICICI Prudential, SBI Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund and Nippon India Mutual Fund were among the top fund houses in this category.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., BofA Securities India Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt., SBI Capital Markets Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and IIFL Securities Ltd. were the book-running lead managers to the issue.
The housing financier will launch its IPO on Monday to raise up to Rs 6,560 crore.
The company has set a price band of Rs 66–70 per share for its three-day IPO. It comprises a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares worth another Rs 3,000 crore. The minimum application lot size is 214 shares.
The offer, which concludes on Wednesday, is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
Proceeds from this issue will be used towards augmenting the company's capital base to meet future business requirements and onwards lending.