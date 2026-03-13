Israeli Strikes Have Killed 773 In Lebanon, Including Over 100 Children And 62 Women: Health Ministry

More than 100 children have been killed in Lebanon since March 2, 2026, as Israeli strikes continue to hit across the country amid escalating hostilities with Iran-backed Hezbollah, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. In its latest update on Friday, the ministry said at least 773 people have been killed and 1,933 wounded, including 103 children, during Israeli attacks between March 2 and March 13.

“The total number of martyrs from March 2 to March 13 reached 773, and the number of wounded reached 1,933,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the figures do not differentiate between civilians and combatants. The ministry also said that 62 women were among those killed in the strikes over the past 10 days.

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The escalation comes as the Israel Defense Forces said it had carried out thousands of air strikes in the region, including about 7,600 attacks in Iran and 1,100 in Lebanon. The figures highlight the scale of destruction across both countries, particularly in Lebanon, which is significantly smaller than Iran.

The conflict has triggered a major humanitarian crisis, with nearly 800,000 people internally displaced, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has launched a $325 million emergency appeal to support humanitarian efforts in Lebanon.

“Solidarity in words must be matched by solidarity in action,” Guterres said while announcing the appeal from Beirut.

UN agencies earlier said that tens of thousands of families have been forced to flee their homes, with children among the hardest hit by the ongoing strikes.

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