'Putin Might Be Helping Iran A Little Bit': Trump Says US Would Escort Ships In Hormuz 'If Needed'

US President Donald Trump said the United States could escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, however, he warned that Washington may strike Iran 'very hard' in the coming week.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News on Friday, Trump suggested the US Navy could intervene to ensure oil tankers pass safely through the key maritime route.

“We would do it if we needed to. But, you know, hopefully things are going to go very well. We're going to see what happens,” Trump said in the interview with Fox News. He did not provide further details.

“We're going to be hitting them very hard over the next week,” he added.

The remarks come as the conflict involving the US and Israel enters its 14th day, fuelling volatility in global oil markets. Brent crude briefly approached $100 per barrel on Friday as tensions around the Persian Gulf intensified.

Also Read: Trump Team's U-Turn Over Strait of Hormuz: Chris Wright Says US Military Not Ready To Escort Oil Tankers

'Putin helping Tehran'

Trump also said Russian President Vladimir Putin may be assisting Tehran. “I think he might be helping them a little bit, yeah, I guess,” Trump told Fox News.

“And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right?”. The two leaders spoke by phone earlier this week.

According to US intelligence cited in the interview, Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran target American warships, aircraft and other assets stationed in the region.

Earlier, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US military is not yet ready to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The US Navy is not ready to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz,” Wright said in an interview with media on Thursday.

“It'll happen relatively soon but it can't happen now,” he said, adding: “We're simply not ready. All of our military assets right now are focused on destroying Iran's offensive capabilities and the manufacturing industry that supplies their offensive capabilities.”

Wright said the military could be in a position to start escort operations by the end of the month.

“I'll be over at the Pentagon later today — that is what the military is working on,” he added.

His remarks came days after a now-deleted social media post from his account mistakenly suggested the US Navy had already escorted a tanker through the strait. The post triggered sharp volatility in oil markets, with prices briefly plunging more than 17% on Tuesday.

Also Read: 'Iran Ready To Surrender': Trump Tells G7 Leaders As War Continues On Day 14

Oil markets have remained highly sensitive to developments in the Persian Gulf. Brent crude briefly touched $100 a barrel earlier this week as attacks on commercial vessels in the region continued.

Earlier this month, Trump had said the US Navy would begin escorting tankers through the strait.

“The United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible,” he said on March 3.

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