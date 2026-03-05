US Offers $10 Million Reward For Information On Mojtaba Khamenei, Ali Larijani, Top Iranian leaders

The United States has announced a bounty of $10 million for information on Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei; the Secretary of the Supreme National Council, Ali Larjani; and some other prominent figures from the Iranian political circles.

The US has dubbed these Iranian leaders as "Iranian Terrorist leaders" responsible for "planning, organising, and executing terrorism around the world".

The reward, and an offer of relocation, was posted on the social media network X by the US Department of State Diplomatic Security Service Rewards for Justice, with an X handle by the name of @RJF_USA.

"These individuals command and direct various elements of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which plans, organises, and executes terrorism around the world," the picture posted on X reads.

Also Read: Mojtaba Khamenei Wounded, Disfigured; Trump To Determine Timing Of Iran War: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

It carries pictures of Mojtaba Khamenei, Larjani; Ali Asghar Hejazi, the Deputy Chief of staff Supreme Leader's Office; Maj. Gen. Yahya Rahim Safavi, SLO Military advisor, Brig. Gen. Iskander Momeni, and Esmail Khatib, Minister of Intelligence and Security.

The post also has some designations, without names and pictures, including Secretary of the Office Council, Advisor to the Supreme Leader, Military office Chief, and the IRG commander. The lack of pictures and names suggests the US is groping in the dark with some of the top officials in the country.

The post, which carries the picture, reads, "Got information on these Iranian terrorist leaders? Send us a tip. It could make you eligible for a reward and relocation."

The reward has been announced hours after tens of thousands of Iranians marched across the cities in Iran to mark the annual al-Quds day, a mark of support for the Palestinian cause. The protestors chanted "death to Israel" and "death to America" even as a purported Israeli strike hit near one of these demonstrations in Tehran, killing a woman.

Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, Larjani, and many other leaders were also in attendance at these demonstrations. Larjani alleged that "a fearful" Israel was dropping bombs on Quds Day out of fear.

Also Read: Mojtaba Khamenei Makes First Public Comment: Hormuz Strait Should Stay Closed, Will Avenge Attack On School

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