Major Tragedy Avoided? Three Youths With Over 2 KG Of Explosives Arrested In Haryana's Ambala

The Special Task Force (STF) of Ambala police on Friday arrested three youths and recovered nearly 2 kg of explosive material from them, official said.

According to Ambala Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF) Aman Kumar, they received an information that three youths, riding a motorcycle and carrying explosive material, were coming from Barara towards Ambala.

Acting on the information the STF team set up barricades on the Barara-Sadhaura road completely sealing off the route.

As a precautionary security measure, vehicular movement on the road was halted during this time, and traffic was diverted to alternative routes.

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When the youths arrived at the scene on their motorcycle, the STF team was already positioned and waiting to apprehend them.

A subsequent search of the trio led to the recovery of approximately 2 kg of explosive material which was concealed in a bag.

Preliminary investigations have identified the arrested three youths as residents of Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Ajmer (Rajasthan), and Kabansi village in Ambala district. They are in the age group of 20 to 25 years.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of such a large quantity of explosives, and their intended purpose.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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