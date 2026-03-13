India-Bound LPG Tanker Crosses Strait Of Hormuz: Sources

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East due to the US-Israel attack on Iran, India-bound LPG tanker crossed the Straits of Hormuz on Friday, NDTV reported quoting sources. People in the know also said that a second tanker bound for India will be departing soon.

This comes right after Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali hinted that India could get safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. When the Ambassador was asked if India would get a safe passage, he responded with a yes.

"You will see it within two or three hours. Because we believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests."

"We are trying to solve the problem, and you can expect good news in the near future," the envoy added.

India has been looking to secure safe passage to the Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the strategic shipping route of the Strait of Hormuz that has been blocked by Tehran.

ALSO READ: Iran Envoy Hints At Safe Passage To Indian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

A total of 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers are currently located to the west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers are stationed to the east of the strategic waterway, according to a senior official in the Shipping Ministry.

"The external affairs minister and the foreign minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in his weekly media briefing.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi – their fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis erupted. The two foreign ministers held the phone conversation on Thursday night.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

President Pezeshkian briefed the Prime Minister on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.

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