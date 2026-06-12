Iran Won't Surrender Hormuz Control Over Draft US Agreement, Tehran Media Says

Iran will not cede control of the Strait of Hormuz in any peace agreement with the United States until the war is declared to be ended, according to local media sources.

"Iran will not agree to give up control of the Strait of Hormuz, notwithstanding what is being reported by Western media. The reinstatement of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz following the end of the conflict is the only issue mentioned in the memorandum of understanding," according to Iran's official media.

“The main objective of signing the memorandum of understanding is to end the war on all fronts," it added.

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Earlier, contrary to President Donald Trump's assertion that Tehran accepted a prepared document, an informed source told Fars News Agency that Iran has not authorised any draft agreement or initial memorandum with the US. "An informed source told FNA Iran has not approved any draft agreement or initial memorandum with the US, contradicting President Donald Trump's claim that Tehran agreed to a finalised text," Fars News reported.

According to Iran's IRNA news agency, the signing of the memorandum of understanding and a 60-day timetable for holding peace talks will take precedence over the US sanctions against Iran.

It stated, "The other party does not commit to lifting the sanctions, and Iran does not offer any commitments regarding the nuclear issue in the memorandum."

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Meanwhile, according to Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Iran maintains "power" over the Gulf and has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Sayyari was cited in Iranian media reports as saying, "The IRGC Navy has firm control over the Persian Gulf, the west of the Strait of Hormuz, and the strait itself." "No ship may enter without our consent."

Sayyari, the Iranian army's deputy coordinator, also addressed US allegations that it destroyed Iran's fleet.

"The Iranian navy is said to have suffered damage. Let them come forward if they're men. We have been powerful in the area and still are," he stated.

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