US To Release $24 Billion Frozen Iranian Funds? What Draft Agreement Contains

The release of $24 billion to Iran has not been approved or formally agreed upon by the United States. The figure is included in a proposed 14-point draft memorandum of understanding that is still being negotiated, although the talks are still quite fluid due to Washington and Tehran's divergent claims.

According to Iranian state media on Friday, the draft version of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran calls for the lifting of oil sanctions by the United States and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran within 30 days.

According to the Mehr News Agency, the 14-point paper stipulates that final talks won't start until half of Iran's blocked finances are released, Iran's oil sanctions are suspended, and the naval embargo is lifted.

According to the report, the United States and its allies would have to offer reconstruction plans for Iran worth at least $300 billion, and all American personnel would have to leave the country.

ALSO READ; 'Hormuz To Reopen Immediately': Trump Says Iran Deal Signing May Happen In Europe Over Weekend

Esmaeil Baghaei, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, denied media rumours of a deal and reiterated Iran's unwavering and moral position. "Textually, the text has almost been finalised in its major parts. The problem is that the contradictory positions of the United States have always caused turbulence and disruption in this process," Mehr News quoted Baghaei as saying.

He underlined that whereas American officials have frequently changed stances, made irrational new demands, and even launched military assaults during the negotiations, the Islamic Republic joined the diplomatic process with goodwill and full responsibility.

Baghaei pointed out that both the US and the Israeli government have frequently broken the ceasefire since it was announced in April. "While they speak of diplomacy and negotiations, they simultaneously resort to force, illegal actions, and criminal behaviour," Baghaei stated.

Subject to the "finalisation of documents," President Donald Trump asserted on Thursday that the United States had "just made a great settlement of the war with Iran."

In the Oval Office, he declared that once an agreement was reached, the Strait of Hormuz would reopen.

Regarding the most recent draft memorandum of understanding released by Iranian state media on Friday, Israel has not yet responded.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Deal MOU Calls To Extend Ceasefire, Hormuz Reopening Without Tolls, Temporary Sanctions Waiver: Report

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.