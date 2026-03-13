'Iran And India Are Friends': Iran Envoy Hints At Safe Passage To Indian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Friday hinted that India could get safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in the Middle East since the US-Israel attack on Iran.

Fathali was asked if India would get a safe passage to India, to which the Iranian Ambassador responded, yes.

"You will see it within two or three hours. Because we believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests."

"We are trying to solve the problem, and you can expect good news in the near future," the envoy added.

The remark comes amid India's intensifying efforts to secure safe passage to the Indian-flagged merchant vessels through the strategic shipping route of the Strait of Hormuz that has been blocked by Tehran.

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A total of 24 Indian-flagged vessels with 677 Indian seafarers are currently located to the west of the Strait of Hormuz, while four vessels with 101 Indian seafarers are stationed to the east of the strategic waterway, according to a senior official in the Shipping Ministry.

"The external affairs minister and the foreign minister of Iran have had three conversations in the recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in his weekly media briefing.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi – their fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis erupted. The two foreign ministers held the phone conversation on Thursday night.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

President Pezeshkian briefed the Prime Minister on the current situation in Iran and shared his perspective on recent developments in the region.

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The Prime Minister expressed deep concern about the evolving security situation in the region and reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's priority regarding the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region, including in Iran, as also the importance of unhindered transit of energy and goods.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

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