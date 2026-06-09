Zojila Tunnel Breakthrough Achieved! How All-Weather Connectivity Will Transform Srinagar-Ladakh Travel

India's ambitious Zojila Tunnel project achieved a major breakthrough on June 9, bringing the country closer to establishing all-weather road connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari triggered the final breakthrough blast for the main Zojila tunnel at Minimarg in Ladakh today.

The event, which ensures vital all-weather transit between Kashmir and Ladakh, was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

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Speaking at the breakthrough ceremony, Nitin Gadkari highlighted how the new link will transform the region by securing all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh while driving tourism, local businesses, and strategic defense mobility. Situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet, the Zojila Tunnel is poised to become Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel. The massive engineering project features a main tunnel, a dedicated escape tunnel, three vertical ventilation shafts, and roughly 18 kilometers of newly constructed approach roads.

With an estimated cost of Rs 10,050 crore, located around 100 kilometres from Srinagar, the tunnel is considered one of India's most challenging infrastructure projects because of the region's harsh weather conditions and difficult terrain.

The existing 434-kilometre highway connecting Srinagar and Leh remains closed for several months each year due to heavy snowfall and frequent avalanches, severely affecting civilian movement and supply chains. The project aims to eliminate seasonal disruptions along the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh highway, a vital route linking Ladakh with the rest of the country.

In addition to the main tunnel, the project includes a 10.8-kilometre approach road, three ventilation shafts and a 700-metre snow gallery designed to enhance avalanche protection and operational safety.

Situated on National Highway-1, the tunnel will connect Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir with Dras in Ladakh. By creating a reliable link along the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh corridor, the Zojila Tunnel is expected to boost tourism, strengthen regional trade and improve the movement of people and goods throughout the year, marking a significant milestone in India's infrastructure development efforts.

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