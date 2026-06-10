World Leaders Laud PM Modi On Becoming India's Longest-Serving Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed the 4,399-day milestone in office, becoming India's longest continuously serving democratically elected Prime Minister, drawing congratulations from heads of state and government across the globe, as well as from US lawmakers.

Banners celebrating the occasion were displayed across the national capital on Wednesday, with the BJP's Delhi Pradesh unit marking the milestone publicly, reported ANI.

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Disanayaka wrote to Modi saying the milestone was "a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership." The Sri Lankan president noted that Modi's vision had inspired nations beyond India's borders, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape praised Modi in a personal video message, calling him "a role model and an example of leadership" and describing his poverty alleviation record as extraordinary. "Lifting over 200 million people out of poverty to good life today is an amazing feat," Marape said.

Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar noted that "under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has evolved as a leading voice on global matters," crediting his tenure with significant advances in foreign policy, infrastructure, and socio-economic development.

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US Senator John Cornyn was also among the first prominent international figures to offer congratulations.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister — 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates. From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger," Cornyn said on X.

Modi has served as Prime Minister since May 2014, leading the Bharatiya Janata Party to three consecutive general election victories in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

The previous record for longest continuous tenure as elected Prime Minister was held by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, who served for 16 years until his death in 1964.

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