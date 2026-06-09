'Not A Single Drop': Centre Reaffirms Indus Water Stance Against Pakistan

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil on Monday said that the Government is working to ensure that not a single drop of water from the Indus river system flows to Pakistan in the years ahead, reaffirming the Centre's stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, reported ANI.

Speaking on the status of the treaty, Patil said it has not been terminated but has been kept in abeyance following a decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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He said that the government is taking all necessary steps to implement the decision in a time-bound manner.

"The treaty still stands; rather, it has been kept in abeyance. Since Prime Minister Modi took this decision, every effort is being made to ensure not a single drop flows there," Patil said.

According to the minister, the matter is being closely monitored at the highest levels of the government.

He said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is personally overseeing the process, while various agencies are actively working on measures related to the management of Indus waters.

Patil expressed confidence that the government's efforts would eventually halt the flow of water to Pakistan.

"The work is progressing in a time-bound manner, and the flow of Indus water to Pakistan will stop. It is certain that not a single drop of water will go in the coming years," he said.

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The remarks come amid heightened focus on India's approach towards the Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement between India and Pakistan that governs the use of waters from the Indus river system.

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