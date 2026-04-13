Woman Files Police Complaint Alleging Sexual Harassment At Anand Rathi Wealth

Anand Rathi Wealth has found itself in the midst of controversy after a 33-year-old employee filed a police complaint accusing a senior official at the company of sexual harassment, as well as intimidation and retaliation after she attempted to raise concerns, reports Pune Mirror.

In light of the incident, an FIR has been registered at Pune's Shivajinagar police station against five individuals - Rakesh Rawal, Swapna Chakravarty, Feroze Azeez, Tejal Shah and Sonali Rawal, the report added.

In a statement to the police, the woman alleged that she faced harassment from one executive, including being followed while other senior officials failed to take action despite being informed of the incident. She further added that when she tried to escalate the matter, she was threatened with losing the job.

“If I complained, I was threatened that I would lose my job,” the woman said in her complaint, according to FIR details cited by Pune Mirror.

In addition, the woman alleged that having escalated the issue, she was transferred to the company's Dubai office against her wishes. She claimed the move was retaliatory in nature and she was promptly warned her career would suffer if she had opened up about the alleged harassment.

The report suggests the senior officials not only failed to act on her grivance but also intimidated her after she raised these concerns. In a response cited in the report, Anand Rathi Wealth said the employee had been advised to raise her grivance through the company's internal POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) mechanism.

The company added that the woman opted to file her complaints against the police instead of seeking an internal committee intervention within the company.

The case remains under investigation for now, even though the police has made no arrest so far.

ALSO READ: TCS Suspends Employees, Launches Enquiry Following Sexual Harassment Allegations In Nashik

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.