Senior Congress leader and sitting Anantnag MLA Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed died late on Thursday night at his residence in Jammu after an illness, officials said. He was 73.

His body was taken to his native village in Anantnag district early on Friday morning. Family sources told Greater Kashmir that funeral prayers would be held at Damhal Achabal, with the timing to be announced later.

Tributes Pour In

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office said in a post on X that he "expressed deep grief over the passing away of Peerzada Mohammad Syed, MLA Anantnag and former Minister". Paying "rich tributes to the veteran leader", the Chief Minister "recalled his long and distinguished career in public service and his invaluable contributions to the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

He "extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and supporters", and "prayed for the highest place in Jannah for the departed soul and for strength and fortitude to his family to bear this irreparable loss", the post said.

Political leaders and Congress workers across Jammu and Kashmir have also mourned the loss.

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Who Was Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed?

Born in August 1953, Sayeed hailed from Damhal in Kokernag. He completed his LLB at the University of Kashmir in 1980 before entering politics, and was regarded as one of the Congress's most prominent faces in south Kashmir.

He was elected to the Assembly from Kokernag in 1987, 2002 and 2008. He also headed the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee and served as a minister in different governments.

Press reports from the early 2000s describe him as Rural Development Minister in the coalition government led by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, and later as state Congress chief and Minister for Youth Services and Sports.

In July 2003, he suffered splinter wounds when militants attacked him with a grenade and gunfire in Anantnag district.

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Comeback In 2024

Sayeed lost the Kokernag seat in 2014. He returned to the Assembly in the 2024 elections, winning Anantnag by over 1,600 votes against the PDP's Mehboob Beg.

He took oath as MLA on 8 October 2024. Colleagues and local media have described him as calm in manner, with a strong organisational grip and close ties to grassroots workers.

Seat Falls Vacant

His death leaves the Anantnag Assembly seat vacant. Anantnag has been represented in the past by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP, and Sayeed's 2024 win marked a rare Congress victory there.

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