Who Is Shashank Singh? FIR Filed Against Punjab Kings' Player For Verbally Abusing Cook

An FIR was filed at Bhopal's Ratibad Police Station against Punjab Kings all-rounder Shashank Singh and his IPS officer father, Shailesh Singh, for allegedly assaulting and abusing their house cook, Vipendra Singh Tomar.

According to media reports, the dispute began after the cricketer's family expressed dissatisfaction with the food prepared by Vipendra. They allegedly assaulted and verbally abused the cook, confiscated his mobile phone and forced him to continue working despite his objections.

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Fearing for his safety, Vipendra reportedly locked himself inside a room. However, the family allegedly forced the door open and assaulted him again, causing injuries to his face and body. They also allegedly refused to return his confiscated mobile phone.

Work Pressure Built Up From The Beginning

The cook said that he was called from Rewa to Bhopal by an acquaintance and told that he had a job cooking at Shailesh Singh's house. He was also told that the job would help him secure a government job in the future. He would be paid Rs 15,000 for his work as a cook. He would also be provided with accommodation and food.

However, within hours of starting work, the pressure became relentless. Vipendra said the cook already working at the house was also being abused.

Police Register Case

Police have registered a case against Shailesh Singh, Shashank Singh and one other person under Sections 296(b), 115(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A police investigation is underway and further action will be taken after the investigation.

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Who Is Shashank Singh?

Shashank Singh, a 34-year-old batting all-rounder, has emerged as one of the Indian Premier League's most dependable finishers after his breakthrough performances for Punjab Kings. A right-hand batter and right-arm bowler, Shashank grabbed attention with an unbeaten 61 off 29 balls against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024.

Having previously been part of Delhi Daredevils, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, he found consistency with Punjab Kings, as per the Cricinfo. After moving from Mumbai to Chhattisgarh to revive his domestic career, Shashank made history in the 2023-24 season by becoming the first Indian to score 150-plus runs and claim five wickets in the same List A match. He scored 354 runs in IPL 2024 and followed it with another 350-run season in 2025.

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