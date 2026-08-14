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DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Wraps Up First Week With Rs 41.65 Crore Net

DC earned Rs 3.90 crore on Day 7, taking its India gross to Rs 47.88 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 64.38 crore.

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DC Box Office Collection Day 7: Film Wraps Up First Week With Rs 41.65 Crore Net
DC completes Week 1 with Rs 41.65 crore India net and Rs 64.38 crore worldwide gross.
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DC wrapped up its first week in theatres with steady collections at the Indian box office. The film continued to bring in audiences across its Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions, adding to both its domestic and worldwide total.

Day 7 Collection

Sacnilk reports that DC collected Rs 3.90 crore net in India on Day 7. The latest collection represents a 25.7% drop from Day 6, when the film earned Rs 5.25 crore.

The film recorded its Day 7 business from 4,611 shows nationwide. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 41.65 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 47.88 crore.

ALSO READ: Awarapan 2 Day 1 Advance Booking Update: Emraan Hashmi Film Sees Impressive Demand For Opening Day

Worldwide Box Office Performance

As per Sacnilk, the film also collected Rs 1.00 crore overseas on its seventh day. This has taken its total overseas gross collection to Rs 16.50 crore.

With its latest domestic and overseas earnings, DC has taken its worldwide gross collection to Rs 64.38 crore by the end of the first week. The film continues to add to its overall box office total across markets.

Language-Wise Collection On Day 7

Based on Sacnilk data, language-wise, the Tamil version led the box office on Day 7 with Rs 2.70 crore from 2,231 shows. The Telugu version contributed Rs 1.00 crore from 1,214 shows, whereas the Hindi version collected Rs 20 lakh from 1,166 shows. Collectively, the three versions took the film's Week 1 India net total to Rs 41.65 crore.

About DC

DC is a Tamil action movie that was directed and written by Arun Matheswaran. The film stars Lokesh Kanagaraj and Wamiqa Gabbi. The music for the film was created by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie is presented by Kalanithi Maran and is produced by Sun Pictures. DC is currently running in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi versions.

ALSO READ: DC Box Office Collection Day 6: Film Continues Steady Run, Crosses Rs 58 Crore Worldwide

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