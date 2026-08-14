Buy, Sell Or Hold: MRF, ICICI Bank, Vishal Mega Mart, Maruti Suzuki, GMR Airports, Bank Of Baroda — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of ICICI Bank Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. shares of at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of GMR Airports Ltd (India)?

Somil Mehta, Head Alternate Research, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst, IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd., and Sameer Dalal Natverlal & sons Stockbrokers Pvt Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

MRF Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,31,425.00)

Sameer: Hold

Believe that entire tyre space in India is going to do extremely well.

As volumes keep increasing, the demand grows and that's where money is made.

Hold on to the stock.

Stock will give compounded interest of about 15018% in two years.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 13,886.00)

Somil: Hold

Positive on the auto sector.

Maruti Suzuki would consolidate around Rs 13,500-13800 levels.

Expecting stock to break consolidation on the upside.

Breakout level is Rs 14,500.

ICICI Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,407.00)

Somil: Buy on declines

ICICI looks the most promising in private sector bank.

Buy on declines which is at Rs 1,350-1360 levels which is 200 DMA.

Revisit the stock, once you get reversal signs, then enter.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. (CMP: Rs 105.78)

Deven: Wait and watch

Overall structure is wreak. Current structure is lower top-lower bottom.

Wait some more time to add more. Avoid adding on dips.

If stock breaches above Rs 112, then it is good time to add.

Rs 112 is the resistance level, stock can see further upmove from here.

GMR Airports Ltd (India) (CMP: Rs 103.17)

Sameer: Sell

Expansion and growth can happen due to increase in airports.

Capital intensive business, returns come later.

ROEs are questionable. Avoid at this point in time.

If holding, book some profits.

Bank of Baroda Ltd. (CMP: Rs 248.80)

Deven: Hold

Currently trading near its buying price.

Hold with Rs 243 as the stop loss for short-term view.

Rs 256 will be the first target and next could be Rs 262.

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